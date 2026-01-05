Fourth Book This Friday from Former Chief of Police
Brian Brady Headed up Novato Law Enforcement and Now Releases Latest Suspense Novel Jan. 9
“My characters are based on real people, with a little embellishment,” Brady explains. “This new book is a departure from the friendly confines of San Francisco and an opportunity to introduce new detectives. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Inspectors’ books – my first three novels (the Fog City Stories) – reflect stories collected from actual cases, with a bit of literary license to hopefully make them more interesting. My hope is that if readers enjoyed the SFPD Homicide Inspectors in the first three books, they’ll also like these new detectives and the new surroundings.”
In "Still Waters Run Deep," readers are transported to regions of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, where they meet new detectives and encounter a violent militia group attempting to establish and fund a new colony in rural – very rural – Montana. The book explores some very current topics and the impact of the group on the area and the nation. It’s a complicated, fast-paced journey with some unforeseen twists and turns.
To ensure authenticity, Brady noted that he did travel to the settings used in his new book.
A native San Franciscan, Brady had a varied career in law enforcement and corporate security. He worked in four police departments in two states (including having been Chief of Police in Novato) and, on the private side, three entities, including NBC Universal and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He and his wife currently reside in Sonoma County.
This Saturday, January 10, Brady will take part in an event at 4:00pm at Book Passage (51 Tamal Vista Blvd.) in Corte Madera, California, in support of "Greed," his third novel that had been released this past April.
Meanwhile, pre-orders for "Still Waters Run Deep" are available now through – among other online booksellers – Amazon, BarnesAndNoble.com, and Bookshop.org.
Brady’s official website is www.GoldenGateTales.com, where – among other content – there are links to his Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube channel, and TikTok.
Bruce Wawrzyniak
Now Hear This, Inc.
+1 813-854-8000
bruce@now-hear-this.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
YouTube
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.