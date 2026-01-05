Fourth Book This Friday from Former Chief of Police

Still Waters Run Deep cover Brian Brady headshot

Brian Brady Headed up Novato Law Enforcement and Now Releases Latest Suspense Novel Jan. 9

My hope is that if readers enjoyed the SFPD Homicide Inspectors in the first three books, they’ll also like these new detectives and the new surroundings.” — Brian Brady

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief of Police-turned-novelist Brian Brady is at it again, with his fourth book coming out this Friday, January 9. Titled "Still Waters Run Deep," the new novel – available for pre-order – changes location after his three books set overwhelmingly in the San Francisco Bay area. Instead, the story takes place across three northwestern states, with new characters as well.“My characters are based on real people, with a little embellishment,” Brady explains. “This new book is a departure from the friendly confines of San Francisco and an opportunity to introduce new detectives. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Inspectors’ books – my first three novels (the Fog City Stories) – reflect stories collected from actual cases, with a bit of literary license to hopefully make them more interesting. My hope is that if readers enjoyed the SFPD Homicide Inspectors in the first three books, they’ll also like these new detectives and the new surroundings.”In "Still Waters Run Deep," readers are transported to regions of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, where they meet new detectives and encounter a violent militia group attempting to establish and fund a new colony in rural – very rural – Montana. The book explores some very current topics and the impact of the group on the area and the nation. It’s a complicated, fast-paced journey with some unforeseen twists and turns.To ensure authenticity, Brady noted that he did travel to the settings used in his new book.A native San Franciscan, Brady had a varied career in law enforcement and corporate security. He worked in four police departments in two states (including having been Chief of Police in Novato) and, on the private side, three entities, including NBC Universal and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He and his wife currently reside in Sonoma County.This Saturday, January 10, Brady will take part in an event at 4:00pm at Book Passage (51 Tamal Vista Blvd.) in Corte Madera, California, in support of "Greed," his third novel that had been released this past April.Meanwhile, pre-orders for "Still Waters Run Deep" are available now through – among other online booksellers – Amazon BarnesAndNoble.com , and Bookshop.org Brady’s official website is www.GoldenGateTales.com , where – among other content – there are links to his Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube channel, and TikTok.

