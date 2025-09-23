CivilGEO Ranked #1 in G2’s Fall 2025 Civil Engineering Software Report

GeoSTORM has really improved the way we manage stormwater projects. Having design, analysis, and reporting in one place has reduced rework and helped us finish projects much faster” — Sam Curtis, Civil Engineer at KLJ located in Bismarck, North Dakota

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO was recognized as the leader in civil engineering software in G2’s Fall 2025 GridReports, underscoring the trust placed in its software by engineers, project managers, and infrastructure leaders worldwide.For the 2025 fall quarter, CivilGEO’s software products— GeoHECRAS , GeoHECHMS, and GeoSTORM —collectively earned 35 G2 badges, reflecting higher user satisfaction, technical innovation, and proven capabilities.G2 is a leading business solution review platform that provides vital performance metrics to help engineering firms and IT departments make informed software-related decisions. G2’s quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS continue to lead the civil engineering software field, earning top spots in G2’s Relationship Index and GridReports for Civil Engineering Design.These software products’ advanced capabilities, workflow automations, and extensive analysis tools make them indispensable for bridge and culvert design and analysis, floodplain encroachment studies, and stormwater projects. Users appreciate how these software products integrate with each other to enhance efficiency and increase engineering productivity in planning, design, analysis, and reporting.GeoSTORM continues to gain traction among civil engineers for its AutoCAD Civil 3D integration, stormwater infrastructure catalog, workflow automation, numerous hydrology capabilities, and automated report generation. The software has been praised in multiple G2 categories, earning G2’s “High Performer” badge for the Relationship Index for Civil Engineering Design and CAD categories.Earning 35 badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Report highlights CivilGEO’s dedication to innovation, workflow automation, and customer success across the civil engineering community.CivilGEO’s software is trusted by governmental agencies and engineering consulting firms worldwide to manage complex infrastructure projects, reduce design iterations, and deliver better project outcomes.About CivilGEO, Inc.CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Madison, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

