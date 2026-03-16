AAIS Welcomes ePayPolicy to Partner Program to Advance Digital Payment Innovation

New Partner equips AAIS Members with secure, integrated payment solutions to streamline premium receivables and accelerate policy binding.

We are equipping our Members with a secure, integrated payments platform that streamlines premium collection, enhances the policyholder experience, and supports greater operational agility.” — Keith Wolfe, AAIS President and CEO

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is pleased to announce that ePayPolicy has joined the AAIS Partner Program, further expanding the suite of innovative solutions available to AAIS Member carriers.For many insurance organizations, payments remain one of the most complex and time-consuming operational challenges. Through its integrated payments technology, ePayPolicy enables insurance organizations to offer flexible digital payment options while maintaining strong financial controls. The platform supports efficient premium collection, financing, and payables management, helping carriers operate with greater speed and accuracy.“Digital payment solutions are not just a modern convenience – they are the industry standard,” said Mark Engels, Chief Executive Officer of ePayPolicy. “Policyholders expect the same credit card and ACH options they use elsewhere. ePayPolicy enables AAIS Members to accelerate both policy binding and receivables, while connecting seamlessly with most management systems to support a more comprehensive, end-to-end payment experience.”ePayPolicy is committed to removing the friction from insurance payments. Working with AAIS extends ePayPolicy’s reach, providing more organizations access to the digital tools they need to optimize premium receivables. Through this collaboration, AAIS Members gain access to ePayPolicy’s capabilities that simplify payment operations and support more efficient premium processing.“AAIS is committed to delivering forward-looking solutions that help our Members operate more efficiently and compete with confidence,” said Keith Wolfe, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “By welcoming ePayPolicy to our Partner Program, we are equipping our Members with a secure, integrated payments platform that streamlines premium collection, enhances the policyholder experience, and supports greater operational agility.”AAIS Members and other insurance carriers that would like to learn more about ePayPolicy can register for their webinar on April 2, 2026. Member companies can also get to know ePayPolicy at the 2026 AAIS Main Event , AAIS’s annual gathering known for thought-provoking sessions, expert-led panels, and meaningful networking opportunities. Attendees are made up of AAIS Member carriers, AAIS Partners, insurance regulators, and key product and service organizations.To learn more about how the AAIS Partner Program helps Members enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About ePayPolicyePayPolicy delivers a secure, connected payments platform built specifically for the insurance industry. Over 10,000 insurance companies rely on ePayPolicy to streamline premium receivables and payables through online ACH and credit card payments, automated premium financing, and robust integrations with leading insurance management systems. Designed to remove friction from insurance payments, ePayPolicy delivers efficiency for accounting teams and a seamless experience for policyholders alike. To learn more, visit ePayPolicy.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:Alex WernerePayPolicyalex@epay3.com

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