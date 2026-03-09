AAIS Announces The Berwyn Group as Newest Partner, Expanding Data Intelligence Solutions for Member Carriers

Collaboration delivers advanced death audit and location intelligence tools that strengthen risk management and improve efficiency across the policy lifecycle.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to announce that The Berwyn Group has joined the AAIS Partner Program. Member carriers have access to The Berwyn Group’s advanced death audit and location intelligence solutions, helping verify insureds, prevent improper payments, and maintain accurate claims and policy processes.With more than 35 years of experience, The Berwyn Group is a leading provider of death audit and location services. Their solutions, including the CertiDeathtool, deliver timely, accurate insights that allow insurers to manage policies effectively, safeguard benefits, and protect both their business and policyholders.“We are committed to providing P&C insurers with the data intelligence they need to reduce downstream risk and operate with confidence,” said Lane Kent, General Manager of Insurance at The Berwyn Group. “By accurately identifying deaths, carriers can adjust policies appropriately, prevent improper payments, support spouses’ and families’ handling of inherited insured property, and detect and prevent fraud—strengthening overall operational integrity.”“We are pleased to welcome The Berwyn Group to the AAIS Partner Program,” said Keith Wolfe, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Their deep expertise in data intelligence and death verification enhances the value we deliver to our Members and reflects our commitment to connecting them with innovative solutions that support smarter decision-making and operational excellence.”The AAIS Partner Program provides Member carriers with access to vetted solution providers that address evolving industry challenges. The addition of The Berwyn Group brings specialized resources that support smarter underwriting, claims management, and regulatory compliance.To learn more about how AAIS Partners help Members enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About The Berwyn GroupThe Berwyn Group provides insurers with the data intelligence and insights needed to operate with confidence, streamline operations, and deliver reliable outcomes for policyholders. With more than 35 years of experience, The Berwyn Group is the largest provider in the specialized field of death audits and location services, trusted by over 2,000 organizations. For property and casualty insurers, Berwyn solutions deliver timely verification of deceased insureds—often within 5–7 days—and enriched location insights, streamlining policy and claims processes while reducing risk. By accurately identifying deaths, carriers can adjust policies appropriately and prevent improper payments. These capabilities also proactively detect and prevent fraud, protecting carriers from misrepresentation and strengthening the integrity of claims workflows. Through industry-leading tools like CertiDeath, The Berwyn Group empowers carriers to operate efficiently, enhance risk management, and maintain accurate, dependable data. Beyond P&C, Berwyn supports life insurers, pensions, financial services, healthcare organizations, and third-party administrators, delivering actionable insights that improve operational outcomes across the industry. To learn more, visit berwyngroup.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:Brent DoeringThe Berwyn Groupbdoering@berwyngroup.com

