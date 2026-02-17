AAIS Announces Damco Solutions as New Partner, Strengthening Technology Capabilities for the Insurance Industry

Collaboration expands access to modern insurance management systems and global delivery expertise for the AAIS Community.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) today announced that Damco Solutions has joined the AAIS Partner Program, further strengthening its ecosystem of trusted solution providers serving the property & casualty insurance industry.Founded in 1996, Damco Solutions is a global technology partner to insurers, MGAs, and program administrators, offering robust Insurance Management Systems and curated services designed to support efficiency, scalability, and long-term growth. With three decades of experience, Damco Solutions delivers tech-integrated solutions to organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, supported by a global delivery network.“We’re excited to partner with AAIS, a trusted authority in standardized insurance forms, ratings, and advisory services,” said Mohit Gupta, CEO of Damco Solutions. “By combining AAIS’s regulatory-ready forms and industry expertise with Damco’s insurance product offerings and implementation capabilities, we are helping insurers and MGAs simplify compliance, launch new programs faster, and operate with greater agility. This collaboration reflects our focus on turning industry complexity into practical, executable solutions.”“Damco Solutions brings deep insurance domain expertise and a strong track record of delivering modern technology solutions that support operational excellence across the insurance value chain,” said Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS. “Their global reach and customer-first approach make them a natural fit for the AAIS Partner Program as we continue to build a collaborative ecosystem that helps our Members succeed in an evolving market.”As an AAIS Partner, Damco Solutions will engage with the AAIS Community to support insurers navigating operational, regulatory, and technology-driven change. This collaboration reinforces AAIS’s commitment to connecting Member carriers and industry stakeholders with trusted solution providers that support innovation, compliance, and growth across the insurance value chain.To learn more about how AAIS Partners can help Members enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About Damco SolutionsFounded in 1996, Damco Solutions is a trusted technology partner for insurers, MGAs, and program administrators. The company offers Insurance Management Systems and curated services that support efficiency, scalability, and long-term growth. With three decades of technology experience, Damco empowers businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 clients with its tech-integrated solutions and strong execution abilities. Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, Damco is supported by multiple state-of-the-art delivery centers located in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, and India. To learn more, visit damcogroup.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:Divya Makhijadivyam@damcogroup.com

