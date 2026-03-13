Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2026 | 1031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent
ACCUSED: Joshua T. Johnston
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
VICTIM: Susan G. Saylor
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 09, 2026, at approximately 1031 hours Troopers were notified of a car theft reported Susan G. Saylor (70) in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation discovered that Joshua T. Johnson (43) had taken Saylor’s motor vehicle without consent. The motor vehicle was reported to surrounding police agencies, and the North Adams Police Department located the motor vehicle in the State of Massachusetts. The motor vehicle was recovered and returned to Saylor, and Troopers met with Johnston. Johnston was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 11, 2026, at 0800 hours
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 | 0800 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
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