Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2026 | 1031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent

ACCUSED: Joshua T. Johnston

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

VICTIM: Susan G. Saylor

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 09, 2026, at approximately 1031 hours Troopers were notified of a car theft reported Susan G. Saylor (70) in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation discovered that Joshua T. Johnson (43) had taken Saylor’s motor vehicle without consent. The motor vehicle was reported to surrounding police agencies, and the North Adams Police Department located the motor vehicle in the State of Massachusetts. The motor vehicle was recovered and returned to Saylor, and Troopers met with Johnston. Johnston was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 11, 2026, at 0800 hours

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 | 0800 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421