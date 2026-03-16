Business Reporter: Shifting to integrated, platform-based coordination models

How new trends in supply chain management are reshaping the global TSL sector

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ewa Węgorkiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Trans.eu Group talks about how digital transport platforms and a verified, digital-ready network of carriers can improve supply chain resilience by providing a single source of truth and tools for real-time communication between stakeholders. The global transport and logistics (TSL) sector is being forced to rethink what resilience means as supply chains adapt to a rapidly changing economic and regulatory landscape. Near-shoring trends are shifting production closer to European markets, with manufacturing increasingly concentrated in Central and Eastern Europe. At the same time, the industry faces a severe labour shortage, particularly among drivers, alongside rising operational costs driven by new CO₂ tolls and decarbonisation policies. Together, these pressures are reshaping transport flows and creating greater volatility in capacity and pricing across the continent.To navigate this uncertainty, many organisations are turning to AI-powered logistics platforms supported by large networks of verified transport companies. These platforms allow businesses to access capacity across multiple corridors in real time, helping them respond quickly to disruptions or sudden changes in demand. By connecting shippers and carriers within a single digital ecosystem, they also enable secure data exchange, transparent transactions and continuous communication between all parties involved in the transport process. With accurate information shared across systems, logistics teams can make faster and more informed decisions. The next stage in this evolution is “agentisation”, where AI-driven negotiation and verification agents work alongside predictive models. Together, these technologies can automate rate discussions, validate shipment data and forecast market conditions, allowing logistics platforms to move beyond simple coordination and actively optimise transport operations.To learn more about how AI agents are developing from assistants into agents acting on behalf of users in the TSL sector, read the article Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Trans.euTrans.eu Group, established in 2004, is a European leader in freight tech and fintech for the transport sector. Recognized for creating one of Europe's largest freight exchanges, the group has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem ready to lead the new era of Artificial Intelligence shaping the first AI-driven transport marketplace.

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