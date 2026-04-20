Business Reporter: The urgency of adopting real-time collaboration strategies

How retailers and CPG brands can eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks leading to stockouts and lost revenue

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lingaro talks about how data collaboration and laying a shared, governed and self healing data foundation can help reduce stockouts, improve forecast accuracy and unlock AI driven operations.“In today’s market, competitive advantage comes from how quickly organizations turn shared data into coordinated action across the CPG & Retail ecosystem,” maintains Gaurav Zibbu, Lingaro’s General Manager for the Americas and APAC. Yet many businesses remain constrained by outdated practices, relying on delayed, manual reports and legacy data-sharing methods. However, as Roberto Robles, Global Consumer Goods & Retail GTM Lead at Databricks, a Lingaro Partner points out, this “old model of data sharing – complex ETL, stale snapshots and full-table processing – is costly and blocks responsive supply chains.”AI-powered agentic commerce is changing this dynamic. By enabling systems to not only analyse data but act on it, organisations can move from reactive forecasting to continuous, real-time decisioning. Instead of waiting for static reports, businesses can dynamically adjust supply, pricing and inventory based on live signals, improving both efficiency and outcomes.Central to this shift is real-time collaboration. Emerging approaches such as open, zero-copy data sharing protocols and self-healing data architectures allow organisations to work from the same clean datasets without physically duplicating them. This enables the handling of tens of millions of records seamlessly, while significantly reducing storage costs and eliminating the need for complex, resource-intensive ETL pipelines. The result is faster insights, lower infrastructure overhead and more consistent data across partners. To realise this potential, organisations must adopt a structured framework built on design, domain alignment and adoption. At the heart of this framework should lie a single source of truth, ensuring that all stakeholders operate from the same trusted data foundation, enabling coordinated, scalable and intelligent action across the whole ecosystem.To find out more about the benefits of combining zero-copy sharing and self-healing capability, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Lingaro GroupLingaro is a global end-to-end data and AI partner to leading brands and enterprises. They partner with clients to turn their data into insights that drive business impact. Its multidisciplinary team of strategists, business analysts, designers, data architects and engineers creates data-driven and AI-augmented experiences and solutions that deliver human impact and measurable business outcomes, transforming challenges into value creation. They do it by uniquely combining business and technical DOMAIN knowledge, human-centred DESIGN and industry-leading ADOPTION capabilities, all augmented by AI.

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