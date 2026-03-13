DataPatrol to Exhibit at RSAC Conference 2026, Highlighting Visual Data Security Innovation

DataPatrol

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol , a provider of Visual Data Security and data protection solutions, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the RSAC Conference 2026, taking place March 23–26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.At Booth N-4314 in the North Expo, DataPatrol will present its advanced screen watermarking technology and broader Visual Data Security platform designed to protect sensitive information once it becomes visible across screens, browser-based systems, mobile devices, and printed materials.While many cybersecurity strategies focus on perimeter protection and access control, DataPatrol addresses the risks that arise when authorized users actively interact with sensitive data. Its technology dynamically embeds user-identifiable overlays directly into live sessions , discouraging unauthorized capture, reinforcing accountability, and helping organizations reduce insider-driven data exposure.During the conference, attendees visiting the booth will be able to:• Experience live demonstrations of dynamic screen watermarking and see how the technology operates in real environments• Explore protection capabilities across web applications, mobile devices, and printed outputs• Engage with DataPatrol specialists on insider risk mitigation and compliance-focused security strategiesAs organizations face increasing insider threats, screenshot-based data exfiltration, and growing regulatory expectations, DataPatrol positions visual-layer protection and session-level attribution as key controls within modern Zero Trust and compliance-driven security architectures.RSAC 2026 attendees are invited to visit Booth N-4314, North Expo to discover how organizations can extend data protection beyond traditional access controls.About DataPatrolDataPatrol is a global provider of Visual Data Security solutions designed to protect sensitive information during active use. Through dynamic, user-specific watermarking across digital and print environments, the company helps enterprises mitigate insider risk, support compliance initiatives, and reinforce accountability across distributed workforces.For more information, visit:

