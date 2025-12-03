DataPatrol Showcases Advanced Data Security at Black Hat MEA 2025

DataPatrol

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol , a leading provider of insider threat prevention and screen watermarking technologies, is exhibiting at Black Hat MEA 2025. This marks the third consecutive year the company has joined the region’s leading cybersecurity event, highlighting its continued commitment to strengthening data security, visibility, and compliance across the GCC.At this year’s edition, DataPatrol is demonstrating its latest advancements in proactive insider threat protection , including Screen Watermark, MobileMark, WebMark, and Printing Watermark. These technologies are designed to secure sensitive data across devices, platforms, documents, and remote environments. DataPatrol’s solutions help organizations reduce internal data exposure, prevent unauthorized sharing, and stay aligned with global and national cybersecurity requirements, such as the NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC).“Insider threats remain one of the most pressing challenges for organizations today. Our goal is to ensure that enterprises and government entities have the visibility, control, and accountability they need to protect their most sensitive information,” said Loay Hussain, Managing Director at DataPatrol. “We continue to play an important role in helping the region meet regulatory expectations and build stronger data governance foundations.”During Black Hat MEA 2025, the company will highlight:● Real-time data protection across screens, documents, remote sessions, and web portals.● Dynamic screen watermarking to identify data origin and trace unauthorized sharing.● Compliance-ready controls supporting NCA ECC, SDAIA, PCI-DSS regulations, and more.● Scalable multi-tenant architecture for large enterprises and service providers.With insider incidents on the rise, organizations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider GCC are increasingly relying on DataPatrol’s technologies to enhance their cybersecurity posture and protect sensitive data. The company’s expanding regional footprint reinforces its position as a trusted provider supporting national cybersecurity frameworks and enterprise resilience.DataPatrol’s team will be present throughout Black Hat MEA 2025 to engage with cybersecurity leaders, partners, and customers. Their experts will demonstrate how advanced watermarking and insider threat technologies are redefining secure digital operations.Visit DataPatrol at Hall 1 Booth J30 to explore next-generation solutions built for a secure, compliant, and resilient digital ecosystem.For more information, visit www.datapatrol.com

