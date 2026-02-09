DataPatrol Participates in AI Everything Middle East & Africa 2026 in Egypt

DataPatrol

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol, a data protection company specializing in screen watermarking technology , announced its participation in AI Everything Middle East & Africa, taking place on 11-12 February 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo.The event, organized by GITEX Global, brings together technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the Middle East and Africa to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on business, security, and digital transformation. Following a successful edition of GITEX Global in Dubai, where DataPatrol showcased its data protection solutions, the company is now participating in the Egypt edition as part of its continued engagement to support data security and compliance in the MEA region.Addressing the Human Layer of Data Security in AI-Driven EnvironmentsAs AI adoption accelerates, data is accessed, processed, and shared at unprecedented speed. While access controls remain essential, many security and compliance gaps emerge once data becomes visible on screens, documents, web applications, and mobile devices. These after-access blind spots continue to be a major contributor to insider-related data exposure , particularly in regulated and high-risk environments.At AI Everything MEA, DataPatrol will showcase how visible deterrents such as screen and print watermarking help reinforce accountability, improve traceability, and support compliance requirements. The company’s solutions, including Screen Watermark, WebMark, MobileMark, and Print Watermark, are designed to protect sensitive data while it is in use without disrupting day-to-day operations.Visitors to DataPatrol’s booth will have the opportunity to explore real-world use cases, discuss compliance challenges, and experience the solutions in action.Visit DataPatrol at Booth H1-A20Egypt International Exhibition CenterAbout DataPatrolDataPatrol provides data protection solutions that prevent insider-related data leakage by securing sensitive information at the point of use. Through screen, web, mobile, and print watermarking technologies, DataPatrol helps organizations enhance accountability, improve visibility, and support compliance across regulated industries.For more information, visit: www.datapatrol.com

