TRWD Announces Entry into $10B Growth Sector

Company Announced Plans To Become One of Only Two Publicly Traded Entities in a $10 Billion Industry; Execution Begins Q2 2026

Tradewinds Universal (OTCMKTS:TRWD)

We're going to bring institutional-grade operations to exceptional venues, and give investors a transparent window into an industry that has been off-limits for far too long. Q2 2026 is when it starts” — Andrew Read

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY March 13, 2026 — Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) announced that it has entered into an agreement to pursue a roll-up acquisition strategy within the adult hospitality sector, anchored by a partnership with Peppermint Hippo, one of the most recognized premium adult nightlife brands in the United States, along with its affiliated brand portfolio. Initial closings to begin in Q2 2026.

ROLL-UP AGREEMENT WITH PEPPERMINT HIPPO AND AFFILIATE BRANDS

Under the agreement, TRWD will acquire, consolidate, and professionally manage a portfolio of adult nightlife venues operating under the Peppermint Hippo brand and affiliated concepts. Peppermint Hippo operates premium adult nightclubs across multiple major U.S. markets and is known for its consistent revenues, upscale positioning, and loyal customer base — characteristics that make it an ideal anchor for an institutional consolidation strategy.

The roll-up model brings shared services, centralized management, compliance infrastructure, and public-market capital access to venue operators who have historically operated without such resources. Affiliated brand agreements are expected to expand the Company's footprint into additional markets throughout 2026.

A 10 BILLION DOLLAR INDUSTRY WITH VIRTUALLY NO PUBLIC MARKET REPRESENTATION

The adult hospitality industry generates an estimated $10 billion in annual revenue across the United States, making it one of the largest entertainment verticals in the country with almost no institutional participation. The economics are compelling: a well-operated mid-size adult entertainment venue in a secondary market routinely generates between $3 million and $6 million in annual revenue. Premium destination clubs in major cities — Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta — regularly exceed $10 to $20 million per year in top-line revenue, with operating margins that compare favorably to mainstream hospitality.

The Company announced plans to position itself as one of only two publicly traded entities operating within the adult hospitality vertical in the United States — a significant distinction in a multi-billion dollar industry that has remained largely closed to public capital. Venues operate with high cash velocity, low inventory overhead, and a customer base that has historically proven resistant to economic downturns. To date, only one company has successfully built a scaled, publicly traded portfolio in this sector: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). RCI has demonstrated that a professionally managed, publicly accountable company can succeed and generate shareholder value in this space.

TRWD stated that the financial case is straightforward. Each venue added under the roll-up strategy will represent an immediate and meaningful contribution to the Company's consolidated revenues. The clubs targeted are existing, operating businesses — profitable today, generating positive cash flow, and in the black prior to any contribution from TRWD's corporate infrastructure. As acquisitions close, the Company expects a direct and compounding increase in top-line revenue with each addition to the portfolio.

TIMELINE: EXECUTION BEGINS Q2 2026

TRWD plans to complete initial acquisition closings under the Peppermint Hippo framework no later than the end of the second quarter of 2026. Operational integrations, dedicated division management announcements, and additional affiliated brand closings are anticipated on a rolling basis through Q3 2026. Updated financial disclosures reflecting consolidated revenues from acquired assets will be filed as closings occur.

"This is a $10 billion industry with almost no public-market infrastructure — and that gap is exactly why we're here. Peppermint Hippo is an established brand with real cash flow and real customers, and it's the foundation of something much larger. RCI has proven the public model works in this space. We are going to build alongside that precedent, bring institutional-grade operations to exceptional venue operators, and give investors a transparent window into an industry that has been off-limits for far too long. Q2 2026 is when it starts."

— Andrew Read - CEO, Tradewinds Universal

ABOUT TRADEWINDS UNIVERSAL (OTCID:TRWD)

Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) is a fully reporting public holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. A core component of its expansion strategy is its strategic alignment with the Peppermint Hippo brand, founded in 2018 by Alan Chang.

Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio into a nationally recognized nightlife brand, highlighted by its flagship Las Vegas Strip location. Today, Peppermint Hippo and affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas operate multiple clubs nationwide, delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design and elevated hospitality. Through structured acquisitions and brand integration, TRWD is executing a roll-up strategy designed to build a scalable, multi-market nightlife ownership platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



