TRWD Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Nightlife Sector With SEC Filing

Visit The Peppermint Hippo

TRWD files S-1 with the SEC and secures $10 million equity facility as it moves to consolidate adult nightlife venues under a single public company structure

Tradewinds Universal (OTCMKTS:TRWD)

“Every acquisition is a revenue event. We’re not building overhead and hoping the numbers catch up — we’re buying profitable venues and stacking them.” — Andrew Read

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) announced it has formally entered the adult nightlife and entertainment sector, filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and securing a $10 million committed equity facility to fund the acquisition of venues across the United States. The move positions TRWD among a very small number of publicly traded companies to have pursued a consolidation strategy in a sector that generates tens of billions in annual revenue nationally but has seen minimal representation in public markets.

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

The adult hospitality and nightlife sector — encompassing nightclubs, upscale entertainment lounges, and related hospitality venues — is composed almost entirely of independently owned or privately held operators. Publicly traded companies that have pursued consolidation within the space are historically rare, a reflection of the licensing complexity, operational specialization, and regulatory considerations involved. TRWD’s S-1 filing with the SEC places it in that limited category and establishes the disclosure framework expected of a fully reporting public company.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The $10 million committed equity facility secured by TRWD is structured as a drawdown facility, allowing the company to access capital incrementally as acquisition agreements are reached rather than raising funds in a single transaction. The facility is intended to support the company’s stated plan of acquiring cash-flowing venues in sequence, with each acquisition adding directly to consolidated revenue within the public company structure.

OPERATING PARTNER: PEPPERMINT HIPPO

Tradewinds Universal has disclosed a relationship with Peppermint Hippo, a multi-location adult entertainment brand with more than 10 venues operating across major U.S. markets. The brand, led by CEO Alan Chang, reported over $30 million in revenue during 2025. Peppermint Hippo venues represent the initial acquisition targets under TRWD’s stated plan, with the operational framework at those locations serving as the template for subsequent acquisitions as the portfolio expands.

ACQUISITION APPROACH AND GROWTH MODEL

TRWD has outlined a framework focused on venues already generating positive cash flow, evaluating candidates on reported revenue, licensing status, lease terms, and management continuity. The company has stated a long-term objective of building a portfolio exceeding 100 venues across multiple U.S. markets.

The company’s acquisition sequence is designed to build consolidated revenue in defined steps. An initial venue generating approximately $2 million in annual revenue would establish the first operating revenue inside the public company. As additional locations are added — with many venues in the sector reporting between $3 million and $5 million annually — the platform is structured to grow toward $10 million in combined revenue, with further expansion across larger venues and additional markets extending that figure to $20 million and beyond. The company has stated that reaching defined revenue thresholds is a precondition for pursuing a listing on a national exchange such as Nasdaq.

“We are stacking profitable venues, not building infrastructure and waiting for returns. At the right revenue level, a Nasdaq listing becomes a matter of qualification, not aspiration.”

— Andrew Read, CEO, Tradewinds Universal

About Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD)

Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) is a fully reporting public holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. A core component of its expansion strategy is its strategic alignment with the Peppermint Hippo brand, founded in 2018 by Alan Chang.

Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio into a nationally recognized nightlife brand, highlighted by its flagship Las Vegas Strip location. Today, Peppermint Hippo and affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas operate multiple clubs nationwide, delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design and elevated hospitality. Through structured acquisitions and brand integration, TRWD is executing a roll-up strategy designed to build a scalable, multi-market nightlife ownership platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

TRWD - Building a Nightlife Conglomerate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.