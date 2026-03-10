TRWD Announces Entry Into Multi-Billion-Dollar Hospitality Sector Through Acquisition Strategy

Visit The Peppermint Hippo Peppermint Hippo Las Vegas

Acquisition strategy targets profitable venues as TRWD aligns with Peppermint Hippo and pursues a 100-club national platform

Tradewinds Universal (OTCMKTS:TRWD)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) today announced its entry into the multi billion dollar hospitality sector through a acquiring and operating established entertainment venues across the United States.

The adult nightlife and grown up mans club segment generates an estimated $8–10 billion in annual revenue in the United States, while the broader bar and nightclub industry exceeds $39 billion annually. Despite its size, the sector remains highly fragmented, with thousands of independently owned venues operating across the country.

Through its acquisition strategy and consolidating existing nightlife venues and related real estate assets under a centralized public company structure. TRWD stated it intends to build a publicly traded platform that competes with the only other publicly traded company in the sector, RCI Hospitality Inc.

ACQUISITION STRATEGY FOCUSED ON OPERATING VENUES

TRWD’s expansion strategy centers on acquiring existing venues with proven revenue and established customer bases.

Unlike development-stage concepts or early-stage hospitality startups, the company intends to focus on businesses that are already generating operating income.

The company believes that acquiring profitable venues will allow revenue and cash flow to be added to the platform immediately following each transaction.

This approach allows TRWD to grow its hospitality platform through accretive acquisitions rather than speculative development projects or cash-burning concepts.

By focusing on operating assets, the company stated it intends to build a portfolio of revenue-generating venues while reducing many of the risks associated with new hospitality development.

STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT WITH THE PEPPERMINT HIPPO

As part of its entry into the sector, TRWD has aligned with the Peppermint Hippo brand and its affiliated nightlife concepts.

Founded in 2018 by nightlife operator Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio into a nationally recognized brand with multiple locations across the United States, including a flagship venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Across its venues and affiliated concepts, the Peppermint Hippo platform has generated tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue, with the broader network projected to approach or exceed $30 million in annual revenue and potentially surpass $40 million in 2026.

TRWD intends to build on this foundation through a roll-up strategy that brings Peppermint Hippo venues, affiliated concepts, and additional independent nightlife brands under the TRWD platform. The company plans to pursue acquisitions and partnerships with existing operating venues, with the long-term objective of expanding the platform toward a network of more than 100 clubs nationwide.

ACCESS TO CAPITAL THROUGH PUBLIC MARKETS

Through access to the capital markets, the company intends to pursue financing strategies that support expansion while allowing hospitality assets to be consolidated under a transparent public company structure.

Management believes this framework may allow TRWD to serve as both an operator and capital partner within the industry.

Historically, nightlife venue operators have faced challenges securing traditional bank financing, often relying on private capital due to lender policies that limit conventional funding within the sector.

TRWD stated it provide an alternative pathway for financing venue acquisitions and related real estate opportunities. Through access to the capital markets, the company plans to support expansion while consolidating hospitality assets under a transparent public company structure.

This framework positions TRWD to operate venues while also serving as a capital partner within the industry.

“Our objective is to build a public company platform around profitable operating venues in an industry that already generates billions in annual revenue. By focusing on acquisitions of existing businesses rather than development-stage projects, we believe each transaction can add real revenue and operating performance to the platform.”

— Andrew Read, CEO, Tradewinds Universal

ABOUT TRADEWINDS UNIVERSAL (OTC:TRWD)

Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) is a fully reporting public holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. A core component of its expansion strategy is its strategic alignment with the Peppermint Hippo brand, founded in 2018 by Alan Chang.

Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio into a nationally recognized nightlife brand, highlighted by its flagship Las Vegas Strip location. Today, Peppermint Hippo and affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas operate multiple clubs nationwide, delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design and elevated hospitality. Through structured acquisitions and brand integration, TRWD is executing a roll-up strategy designed to build a scalable, multi-market nightlife ownership platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

TRWD - Building a Nightlife Conglomerate

Legal Disclaimer:

