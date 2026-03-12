Governor Abbott Appoints Rhode To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, March 12 - March 12, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Patrick Rhode to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, effective April 1, 2026. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries and implements respective legislation and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Patrick Rhode of Austin is the Founder and President of Patrick Rhode Strategies. Previously, Rhode served as Special Assistant to the President of the United States, Senior Advisor to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in senior roles at the United States Department of Homeland Security after 9/11, and as Vice President of an international infrastructure company. Rhode received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arkansas (UA), Fayetteville, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from UA at Little Rock.