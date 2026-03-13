Genuine Optics Joins XPO MSA as Founding Member

Genuine Optics Logo

Accelerating High-Density Optical Interconnects for AI Factories

For Genuine Optics, joining the XPO MSA is a natural extension of the company’s focus on high-density optical interconnects and linear pluggable innovation” — Madhave Bhatta, CEO, Genuine Optics

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Optics, a leader in Linear Pluggable Optics and Optical Transceivers, is announcing its role as a founding member of the XPO (eXtra-dense Pluggable Optics) Multi-Source Agreement, an industry effort organized by Arista Networks to define a new optical transceiver form factor for AI-scale infrastructure.As AI factories push toward much higher bandwidth and tighter power and thermal limits, conventional pluggable optics are becoming a constraint. XPO is intended to address that challenge with a new approach to density, cooling, and system design. Compared with conventional pluggable transceivers, including OSFP, the XPO architecture is designed to deliver up to 4x greater switch rack density.“For Genuine Optics, joining the XPO MSA is a natural extension of the company’s focus on high-density optical interconnects and linear pluggable innovation. With deep expertise in silicon photonics and power-efficient optical design, Genuine Optics is helping shape a new generation of pluggable connectivity for GW-scale AI clusters and hyperscale data centers.” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics.Genuine Optics sees several core strengths to the XPO initiative:• Bandwidth density: Genuine Optics’ Micro-Resonator Modulator bidirectional optical architecture is designed to maximize fiber bandwidth density where space and scale matter most.• Thermal efficiency: XPO’s integrated liquid-cooling approach aligns with the requirements of next-generation AI infrastructure.• Reliability: Lower operating temperatures and reduced component counts can improve reliability on a per-bit basis.• Design flexibility: The XPO framework supports multiple optical approaches, including DR, FR, LR, as well as Linear Optics designs.These advantages are further supported by Genuine Optics’ industry leading Linear Pluggable and Linear Receive technology, developed to reduce power consumption and latency across high-speed AI factory links.Genuine Optics will be showcasing its latest photonic innovations at OFC 2026, March 17–19, in Los Angeles.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics, based in San Jose, California, designs and manufactures high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions for AI networking and data center applications. Its portfolio includes FRO linear retimed, LRO, AEC and LPO linear pluggable optics for interconnects up to 1.6Tb/s, supported by manufacturing operations in Thailand.Genuine Optics Media Relations(669) 342-5892Media@genoptics.com

