Innolume and Genuine Optics Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver 1.6T Quantum Dot Transceivers

Madhav Bhatta and Alexey Kovsh sign MOU

Quantum Dot Technology to Reduce Power Consumption and Increase Operating Temperature

This partnership is a milestone in delivering the efficient optics required for next-generation AI hardware” — Genuine Optics CEO Madhav Bhatta

COPENHAGEN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innolume GmbH (Germany) a pioneer in Quantum Dot (QD) laser technology, and Genuine Optics (US), a top global Optics supplier, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration focused on high-reliability QD-based 1.6 Terabit/sec (1.6T) modules.Under this partnership, the companies will:• Officially release 1.6T QD-based Transceivers, with a live demonstration at ECOC 2025.• Co-develop 1.6T QD-based Transceivers modules, leveraging Innolume’s industry-leading QD technology and Genuine Optics’ expertise in Silicon Photonics module design, integration, testing and scale manufacturing.• The joint development efforts will culminate in mass production at Genuine Optics’ facility in Thailand ensuring a robust and scalable supply chain to serve global customers.Quantum Dot lasers have significant performance advantages over more traditional quantum well lasers used broadly in the industry. QD lasers can operate at higher temperatures, are more efficient in reducing power consumption of the module, and are immune to optical reflection which reduces module complexity and cost. Genuine Optics’ new 1.6T modules take advantage of these features to enhance customers’ goals of lower power use and reduced cost in data center optics."This partnership is a milestone in delivering the efficient optics required for next-generation AI hardware," said Genuine Optics CEO Madhav Bhatta. "We are thrilled to combine our expertise with Innolume to bring this powerful solution to the market," said Alexey Kovsh, CEO of Innolume.The partnership will focus on serving leading cloud service providers, data center operators, and network equipment manufacturers globally, offering a module with a distinct competitive advantage in performance and power efficiency.About Innolume GmbH：Innolume GmbH, founded in 2003 by scientists from the laboratory of Nobel Prize winner in Physics Zhores Alferov (invention of double heterostructure structures and demonstration of the first diode laser operating at room temperatures), operates a fully vertically integrated laser fabrication facility in Dortmund, Germany, serving over 150 customers worldwide with its GaAs QW and QD lasers.After successfully demonstrating the advantages of QD laser technology for Silicon Photonics, Innolume is now scaling up production capacity to meet the surging demand for optical network bandwidth driven by AI.Media Contact: Alexey Kovsh alexey.kovsh@innolume.comAbout Genuine Optics：Genuine Optics is a San Jose, CA-based advanced manufacturer of high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers. With cutting-edge R&D and large-scale manufacturing facilities in Thailand, GO provides high-quality, cost-effective optical transceiver modules that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.For more information visit www.genoptics.com Media Contact: Media@genoptics.com

