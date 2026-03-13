New residents' survey launches!

We'd like to hear what you think about the council, its services, and your local community.

West Berkshire Council is launching a new residents' survey today, 12 March, inviting local people to share their views on the council, its services and life in their community.

Running until 10 May, the survey asks residents about their experiences of key services such as waste and recycling, planning, education, social care and road maintenance. It also explores views on communication and engagement, feelings of belonging and safety, and optional questions on wellbeing and demographics. The findings will help shape council services and priorities in the coming years as the current Council Strategy approaches its end.

This is the first broad residents' survey since 2021 and comes at a time when national and local circumstances have changed significantly, including economic pressures, increased demand on public services and evolving work and lifestyle patterns. The feedback will provide important evidence to support service planning, policy development and how the council engages with communities.

Councillor Jeff Brooks, Leader of West Berkshire Council, said:

"We really want to hear from residents about their experience of living in West Berkshire and using our services. A lot has changed in recent years and your views will help us understand what is working well and where improvements may be needed. This is a valuable opportunity to influence how we set priorities and plan for the future, so I encourage everyone to take part."

The survey takes around 10 to 15 minutes to complete, is anonymous, and is open to anyone living in West Berkshire. Residents can take part by visiting www.westberks.gov.uk/resident-survey-2026.