Jackpot! West Berkshire Lottery celebrates £25,000 win

West Berkshire is celebrating a spectacular stroke of luck as a local Lottery player has won the top prize of £25,000.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers in the weekly draw, an exciting moment not only for them, but also for the local good cause they chose to support, the much-loved Watermill Theatre in Bagnor.

They said:

"I have been playing the West Berkshire lottery for a few years now, but had only won £25 before. I started to support the Watermill Theatre as my good cause in 2023 after hearing about the loss of their Arts Council funding. I love the theatre and wanted to help. The local good causes get 50% of the ticket sales, and that was important to me. We are very lucky to have such an amazing venue in Newbury. "I was really shocked to get the call about the win. I am still thinking about what to do with the money, but I will definitely be giving some of it to my children. It's really worth giving the lottery a go to support local good causes. I am just so amazed to have won the jackpot - I didn't ever expect that to happen."

The win highlights exactly what makes the West Berkshire Lottery so special. Every ticket purchased not only gives players a chance to win big, but also directly benefits more than one hundred local causes, helping to strengthen communities across the district.

Since its launch, the West Berkshire Lottery has become a sustainable, feel-good fundraising source for both small and large community groups, donating 50p from every £1 ticket to the good cause chosen by the player.

This particular jackpot brings joy not only to the lucky ticket‑holder but also to one of West Berkshire's most cherished cultural organisations.

Nestled in the idyllic village of Bagnor, the Watermill Theatre is internationally renowned for its boundary-pushing productions, actor-musician shows, and atmospheric, intimate auditorium housed within a beautifully restored 19th-century watermill.

With the site's origins recorded in the Domesday Book, the building has served as a corn mill, a fullers mill, and a paper mill before being transformed into a professional theatre in 1967. Today, it stands as one of the area's most iconic destinations, touring its productions nationally and internationally, while continuing to delight audiences at home with its unique setting and intimate, award-winning productions.

A representative from the Watermill Theatre said:

"We're absolutely delighted we've been chosen to be this week's lucky winner's local good cause. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity and support. Rest assured, the money will be put to good use, either by supporting our work in the local community or by allowing us to carry on producing world-class theatre in the heart of West Berkshire. Thank you."

Councillor Jeff Brooks, Leader of West Berkshire Council, welcomed the news, saying:

"This is fantastic news for West Berkshire. We are delighted to celebrate a £25,000 jackpot win and send our warmest congratulations to the lucky player. "This win also supports one of our district's most cherished cultural treasures, the Watermill Theatre. The West Berkshire Lottery continues to demonstrate how a simple £1 ticket can make a real difference, helping residents enjoy the excitement of a weekly draw while providing bonuses to more than 100 local good causes. I'm incredibly proud of what the lottery is achieving for our communities across the district."

The West Berkshire Lottery continues to expand its support for good causes not only through ticket sales but also via the West Berkshire Community Fund, which provides one-off grants to participating organisations. In 2023 alone, £28,000 in grants were awarded to local groups, boosting worthy projects across the district.

With odds of 1 in 50 of winning a prize each week and a top jackpot of £25,000, the lottery is a fun and impactful way to support the community.

Residents can choose from over one hundred causes, ranging from arts organisations to sports clubs, environmental groups, village halls, animal charities, and more. By simply playing, supporters help create opportunities, preserve community assets, and sustain vital services across West Berkshire.

The next big winner could be you!

The Lottery is open to everyone, not just people in West Berkshire. To take part and choose a cause close to your heart, visit: www.westberkshirelottery.co.uk