Joint operation targets illegal waste activity and road safety

A joint operation between West Berkshire Council, Public Protection Partnership and Thames Valley Police (TVP) took place at Henwick Rugby Club in January, focusing on road safety and responsible waste handling.

The multi-agency operation aimed to check that waste carriers were correctly licensed, vehicles were roadworthy and loads were safely secured. Thames Valley Police also carried out checks on insurance, driving licences and other essential documentation to help keep roads and residents safe.

A total of 20 vehicles were stopped, resulting in the following actions:

1 vehicle seized for having no driving licence or insurance (vehicle detained by TVP)

1 vehicle seized for having no valid MOT

3 vehicles found without a scrap waste licence (now under investigation)

3 vehicles carrying unsecured loads (guidance provided)

2 seatbelt offences, resulting in Fixed Penalty Notices issued by TVP

1 Fixed Penalty Notice issued for not holding the correct waste licence

Positively, four of the vehicles stopped were taxis and all were correctly licensed and insured, highlighting good compliance within the local taxi trade.

Operations like this help protect residents, improve road safety and reduce illegal waste activity such as fly-tipping. They also support legitimate businesses by ensuring everyone operates to the same standards.

Residents can help by checking that anyone collecting waste from their home holds a valid waste carrier licence. Failing to do so could result in a £600 fine. It's quick and easy to check a licence online at: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"Operations like this are an important part of how we protect our residents and ensure that waste is handled responsibly across our district. "By working closely with Bracknell Forest Council and Thames Valley Police, we can identify unsafe vehicles, support legitimate businesses, and act against those who put the public and the environment at risk. We are committed to continuing this work and thank everyone involved for their efforts."

Councillor Tom McCann, Chairman of the Joint Public Protection Committee, said:

"Joint operations like this are vital in ensuring that those operating on our roads and within the waste sector are properly licensed, compliant and acting responsibly. "Unlicensed waste carriers and unsafe vehicles pose a real risk to residents, the environment and legitimate businesses who follow the rules. By working closely with our partners on this and future operations we can take a proactive approach to enforcement, offer advice where appropriate, and take firm action where standards are not being met. "We would also urge residents to play their part by checking that anyone removing waste on their behalf holds the correct licence by checking the Environment Agency's public register."

Following the success of this operation, West Berkshire Council plans to carry out similar multi-agency checks on a quarterly basis across the district, continuing to work closely with partners to keep communities safe.