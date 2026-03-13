St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:26A2001530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993





DATE/TIME: 03/10/2026 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 93 North Ave, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Stephanie Grandchamp

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/10/2026 at 2127 hours Troopers of the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks were notified of an active incident located at 93 North Ave in Richford, VT. Investigation revealed Stephanie Grandchamp (38) of Milton, VT had gone to the above address and destroyed residential property not belonging to her. Grandchamp was cited and released for Unlawful Mischief to appear in Franklin County Court.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

















