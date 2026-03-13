Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,428 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:26A2001530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                            

STATION: St Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993


DATE/TIME: 03/10/2026 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 93 North Ave, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief


ACCUSED: Stephanie Grandchamp                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/10/2026 at 2127 hours Troopers of the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks were notified of an active incident located at 93 North Ave in Richford, VT. Investigation revealed Stephanie Grandchamp (38) of Milton, VT had gone to the above address and destroyed residential property not belonging to her. Grandchamp was cited and released for Unlawful Mischief to appear in Franklin County Court.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 0800 hours            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.