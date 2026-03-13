St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A2001530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2026 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 93 North Ave, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Stephanie Grandchamp
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/10/2026 at 2127 hours Troopers of the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks were notified of an active incident located at 93 North Ave in Richford, VT. Investigation revealed Stephanie Grandchamp (38) of Milton, VT had gone to the above address and destroyed residential property not belonging to her. Grandchamp was cited and released for Unlawful Mischief to appear in Franklin County Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
