Splitvolt Introduces Compact Mid-Power DC Fast Chargers V-40 & S-80 Platforms for Fleet and Commercial EV Infrastructure

Splitvolt S-80 DC fast charger delivering up to 80 kW per vehicle, with the S-80 Duo configuration supporting up to 160 kW total charging capacity for simultaneous fleet and destination charging. Splitvolt V-40 compact 40 kW DC fast charger supporting flexible wall-mount, pedestal, or mobile deployment for fleet service facilities, municipal depots, and commercial charging installations. Splitvolt’s EV charging portfolio includes DC fast chargers, advanced AC charging stations, mobile EV chargers, and the patented Splitter Switch™, supporting residential and commercial charging deployments.

Splitvolt introduces compact DC fast chargers for fleet depots, municipal fleets and commercial EV infrastructure, expanding its portfolio beyond AC charging.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splitvolt , a U.S. provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, today announced the expansion of its commercial EV charging infrastructure portfolio with the introduction of the Splitvolt V-40 and Splitvolt S-80 DC fast charging platforms, designed for fleet depots, municipal vehicle operations, last-mile delivery fleets, and destination charging. The compact systems expand Splitvolt’s EV infrastructure portfolio beyond AC charging solutions and will make their industry debut at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas on March 18th, 2026.Building on tens of thousands of EV charging products deployed across North America, Splitvolt continues expanding its portfolio to support both residential and commercial charging infrastructure while enabling scalable mixed AC/DC charging deployments for fleet operators and infrastructure developers.As fleet electrification accelerates across delivery fleets, municipal vehicle operations, commercial service fleets, and other commercial transportation sectors, infrastructure providers are increasingly focused on compact, right-sized DC fast charging systems that can be deployed efficiently at depots and commercial sites with limited space or electrical capacity.Industry analysts also note that mid-power DC fast chargers in the 40–80 kW range are becoming increasingly important for fleet depot and destination charging, where installation cost, grid capacity, and vehicle dwell time must be balanced.New DC Fast Charging Systems for Fleet and Commercial DeploymentsSplitvolt’s new DC charging platform includes two complementary systems designed for flexible deployment across fleet and commercial charging environments.The company says the new charging platforms are designed to support a range of commercial EV charging environments where compact, right-sized DC charging can provide a practical alternative to larger ultra-fast charging installations.“Commercial electric vehicle adoption is accelerating across fleet depots, destination charging locations such as retail and hospitality sites, vehicle service and maintenance centers, workplace and commercial parking facilities, and emerging light-duty truck fleets,” said Daniel Liddle, CEO of Splitvolt. “Our V-40 and S-80 platforms are designed to solve real deployment challenges—delivering compact, flexible DC charging that is easier to install, scalable across many types of commercial locations, and designed to integrate seamlessly with networked AC charging infrastructure. By combining our own product innovation with proven global charging technologies, Splitvolt is building a portfolio that enables fleet operators, property owners, and infrastructure developers to deploy EV charging more efficiently and cost-effectively.”Industry analysts project that commercial EV charging infrastructure for fleets and logistics operations will expand rapidly over the coming decade as vehicle electrification accelerates across delivery, service, and municipal transportation sectors.Splitvolt V-40: Flexible 40 kW DC Fast ChargingThe Splitvolt V-40 is a versatile 40 kW DC fast charger designed for installations where flexibility and space efficiency are critical. The system can be wall-mounted, pedestal-mounted, or deployed in mobile configurations, making it well suited for fleet maintenance facilities, municipal service depots, vehicle repair shops, and other locations where traditional DC chargers may be difficult to install.The charger delivers up to 40 kW of DC charging power through a CCS connector and incorporates commercial charging capabilities including OCPP 1.6J network connectivity, optional Wi-Fi and LAN communications, RFID authorization, and MID-compatible energy metering. A 7-inch display interface and industrial-grade enclosure designed to IP54 / IK10 protection standards support reliable operation in demanding environments.A mobile configuration option allows the charger to be deployed on wheels and connected to three-phase power where permanent installation may not be practical.Its compact design and flexible deployment options make the V-40 particularly well suited for fleet service locations, maintenance facilities, municipal depots, vehicle service centers, and smaller commercial charging installations where space and electrical capacity may be limited.Splitvolt S-80 and S-80 Duo: Compact High-Power DC ChargingThe Splitvolt S-80 platform delivers high-power DC charging in an exceptionally compact form factor designed for fleet depot and destination charging deployments.The system supports up to 80 kW of DC output, while the S-80 Duo configuration enables up to 160 kW of total charging capacity within the same physical footprint, supporting simultaneous charging for two vehicles through a shared power architecture optimized for high-utilization fleet and destination charging sites.The charger integrates commercial infrastructure features including OCPP network integration, RFID authorization, MID-compatible metering, optional payment terminals, and Wi-Fi / LAN connectivity. Its compact footprint and high power density make the system particularly suitable for fleet depots, last-mile delivery fleets, municipal vehicle operations, service fleets, retail and hospitality destinations, and commercial parking installations where space is limited.The S-80 platform also features a vandal-resistant metal enclosure and supports advanced charging capabilities including Plug & Charge functionality designed for modern commercial charging infrastructure deployments.These charger architectures have already seen strong demand in European commercial charging deployments where space efficiency, flexible installation options, and high power density are critical infrastructure considerations.A Flexible Infrastructure Portfolio for Commercial ChargingMany commercial EV charging deployments benefit from a combination of DC fast charging and networked AC charging infrastructure. DC chargers support rapid turnaround charging for vehicles that must quickly return to service, while managed AC charging allows larger numbers of vehicles to charge efficiently during longer dwell periods.These mid-power DC charging systems are particularly well suited for locations where space constraints, electrical capacity, or installation costs make larger ultra-fast charging systems impractical, enabling more sites to deploy fast charging infrastructure economically.In addition to its new DC fast charging systems, Splitvolt offers advanced wall-mounted AC charging stations designed for commercial and fleet environments. These chargers support OCPP-compatible network integration, dynamic and static load balancing, Ethernet connectivity, advanced management interfaces, and optional cellular connectivity, enabling scalable charging deployments across multi-vehicle facilities.Together, Splitvolt’s AC and DC charging solutions enable fleet operators and infrastructure developers to deploy charging networks that balance charging speed, site power availability, and total infrastructure cost.Splitvolt works closely with fleet operators, infrastructure developers, utilities, and technology partners to support scalable EV charging deployments across North America, helping organizations plan and deploy charging infrastructure that balances charging speed, electrical capacity, and long-term operating economics.The company is currently engaging with fleet operators, commercial property owners, and EV infrastructure partners to support upcoming charging deployments across North America.Built on Proven Charging TechnologySplitvolt’s DC charging platform incorporates advanced power electronics architecture and charging software platforms developed through collaboration with established global EV charging technology partners. Core power modules and charging systems are based on proven global EV charging technologies deployed in mature infrastructure markets, supporting high reliability and performance in demanding commercial charging environments.This approach combines mature charging technologies with Splitvolt’s own product innovation and infrastructure expertise to deliver reliable and scalable charging systems designed for North American fleet and commercial charging deployments.EV Charging Summit & Expo Industry DebutSplitvolt will showcase its expanding EV charging infrastructure portfolio at the EV Charging Summit & Expo, taking place March 18–19 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.Fleet operators, charging infrastructure developers, utilities, and industry partners attending the event are invited to visit Splitvolt at Booth #550 to explore the company’s AC and DC charging solutions and discuss commercial EV infrastructure deployments.The company will meet with fleet operators, infrastructure developers, utilities, and potential deployment partners during the event to discuss upcoming commercial charging deployments. Organizations interested in deploying Splitvolt’s commercial EV charging systems are encouraged to contact the company directly to discuss projects and partnership opportunities.About SplitvoltWith tens of thousands of customers across North America, Splitvolt is an award-winning U.S. company delivering intelligent, high-performance EV charging solutions for both consumers and businesses. The company’s mission is to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and improve energy efficiency through practical, certified, and easy-to-deploy charging technology.Known for its innovative Splitter Switch™ and mobile EV chargers, Splitvolt has expanded its portfolio to include advanced wall-mounted charging stations supporting residential, commercial, fleet, and multi-tenant environments.Building on this foundation, the company is now expanding into DC fast charging infrastructure designed to support fleet electrification, logistics operations, commercial charging networks, and large-scale EV deployments across North America.Splitvolt works with leading global charging technology partners to deliver scalable, future-ready charging systems combining proven power electronics, advanced software platforms, and infrastructure-ready deployment architecture.Learn more or contact us at:Public RelationsSplitvolt, Inc.help@splitvolt.com

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