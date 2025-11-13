Splitvolt Announces New Smart App and General Availability of Powerful Wall Station EV Chargers

Splitvolt Level 2 Smart EV Wall Charging Station Plug-and-Play or Hardwired, Mobile App Smart Features such as Adjustable 50A / 12kW Charging, Scheduled Charging, RFID and Bluetooth Access Control Splitvolt logo

Smart App enables off-peak charging to cut energy costs as Splitvolt expands nationwide with 12kW / 50A Level 2 EV chargers for homes, fleets, and businesses.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splitvolt, Inc ., a California-based innovator in home and commercial EV charging and energy management products, today announced the launch of its new Splitvolt Smart App for iPhone and Android, together with general availability of the Splitvolt Wall Station family—a pair of high-performance, safety-certified Level 2 EV chargers designed for home, business, and fleet use.Splitvolt Smart App – Intelligent Control, Simplicity, and SavingsThe new Splitvolt Smart App provides customers with direct local control and monitoring for the Splitvolt Smart Wall Station™, offering complete visibility and intelligent scheduling to optimize charging convenience and minimize electricity costs.App Highlights• Scheduled Charging Management: Users can easily schedule charging during off-peak electricity periods, avoiding high time-of-use rates and saving significantly on energy costs—all while ensuring vehicles are fully charged when needed.• Real-Time Monitoring: Displays live charging current, voltage, and power levels for instant insight into performance.• Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Enables quick Bluetooth setup and local Wi-Fi monitoring within the home network.• RFID Integration: Supports secure user authentication and card management directly from the app.• Local Access Control: Operates without cloud dependence, keeping all communication private, reliable, and fast.“The Splitvolt Smart App empowers customers to charge smarter, save more, and take control of their energy use,” said Daniel Liddle, CEO of Splitvolt. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver high-value, intelligent solutions that make EV ownership easier and more affordable for everyone.”The Splitvolt Smart App is available now for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.Splitvolt Smart Wall Station™ (SWD) – Advanced Smart Connectivity and ControlThe flagship Smart Wall Station combines intelligent energy management, top-tier performance, and robust design for residential, commercial, and fleet environments. It pairs seamlessly with the Splitvolt Smart App to deliver powerful features and measurable energy savings.Key Features• Scheduled Charging for Major Energy Savings: Automatically charges during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lowest—helping customers reduce charging costs while ensuring their vehicle is ready when needed.• Fast Level 2 Performance: Delivers up to 50 Amps / 12 kW when hardwired—faster than typical 40 A plug-in or 48 A hardwired chargers—for shorter charging sessions and greater convenience.• Plug-and-Play Autostart: Arrives ready to charge via NEMA 14-50 plug (40 A default); simply plug in and begin charging.• Bluetooth / Wi-Fi Connectivity: Easy setup and local monitoring through the Splitvolt Smart App.• RFID Access Control: Provides secure access using included master and user cards.• Integrated Color Display: Shows live charging status, voltage, and power delivery.• OCPP-Compatible Backend Integration: Supports commercial management systems, power sharing, and Ethernet connectivity for business deployments.• Indoor / Outdoor Rated: Ruggedized to withstand even the most demanding environments with NEMA 3S and IK10 ratings.• Safety Certified: Compliant with UL2594 and certified by cDEKRAus, with UL2231 DC leakage compliance and CE conformity for international standards.Splitvolt Base Wall Station™ (RXX) – Rugged, Reliable, and Simple High-Performance ChargingThe Base Wall Station provides the same charging speed, safety, and build quality as the Smart version—ideal for homeowners, businesses, and fleet operators who want high-power charging without app-based features.Key Features• Fast Level 2 Charging: Up to 50 Amps / 12 kW when hardwired for rapid, efficient EV charging at home or work.• Plug-and-Play Autostart: Pre-configured with a NEMA 14-50 plug (40 A default) for instant use.• RFID Access Control: Provides secure user authorization for shared or commercial settings.• Indoor / Outdoor Rated: Ruggedized to withstand even the most demanding environments with NEMA 3S and IK10 ratings.• Safety Certified: Compliant with UL2594 and certified by cDEKRAus, with UL2231 DC leakage compliance and CE conformity for international standards.Performance, Pricing, and AvailabilityBoth Wall Station models deliver full Level 2 / 240 V charging performance and compatibility with all SAE J1772 EVs (including Tesla vehicles via adapter).• Smart Wall Station (SWD): MSRP $398.99• Base Wall Station (RXX): MSRP $278.99The Wall Stations and Smart App are available now at www.splitvolt.com/shop as well as other platforms, with North American shipping and customer support from Splitvolt’s operations center in San Jose, California and distribution warehouses across the United States.“Our new Wall Stations and Smart App mark the next chapter in Splitvolt’s expanding portfolio of accessible, intelligent energy products,” added Liddle. “We’re delivering affordable, powerful tools that make clean transportation and home energy management easier for everyone—from individual drivers to fleet operators.”About SplitvoltSplitvolt, Inc. designs and delivers smart, high-performance EV charging and home energy products that make the transition to electric mobility simple, safe, and affordable. Founded in California, Splitvolt is recognized for creating the award-winning Splitter Switch™, portable EV chargers, and now the Splitvolt Wall Station™ line with integrated Smart App connectivity. The company continues to expand its portfolio to include broader home energy and storage solutions, advancing its mission to simplify and accelerate electric living.Media ContactSplitvolt Public Relations📧 press@splitvolt.com

Splitvolt Level 2 Wall Station EV Charger Unboxing Video

