Splitvolt Launches Full-Featured Wall-Mounted EV Charge Stations and NextGen Mobile Chargers

New products debut at EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas March 26–27

Our smart wall-mounted charging stations and enhanced mobile chargers bring together intelligent design, robust safety, and unmatched flexibility to meet the needs of EV owners and businesses.” — Daniel Liddle, CEO

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splitvolt, a leading provider of practical and high-performance EV charging solutions, today announced the launch of two new product lines: a full-featured, intelligent wall-mounted Level 2 EV charging station, and a next-generation series of adjustable mobile chargers. Both product lines will be featured at the Electric Vehicle Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas on March 26–27, 2025.These announcements mark a major expansion for Splitvolt beyond its popular lineup of mobile chargers, cables, adapters, and the category-defining Splitvolt Splitter Switch™. The company’s new offerings are designed to meet the growing needs of both consumers and businesses, while preserving Splitvolt’s hallmark simplicity, performance, and safety.“This is a pivotal moment for Splitvolt,” said Daniel Liddle, CEO of Splitvolt. “With the introduction of our smart wall-mounted charging stations and enhanced mobile chargers, we’re bringing together intelligent design, robust safety, and unmatched flexibility to meet the evolving needs of EV owners—whether at home, at work, or on the go. We’re also entering the commercial segment with advanced features designed for fleets, multi-tenant installations, and enterprise deployment.”NEW SPLITVOLT WALL-MOUNTED CHARGING STATIONSSplitvolt’s all-new wall-mounted Level 2 EV chargers deliver up to 12kW (50 amps) of configurable power and are designed for both plug-and-play and hardwired installations. Each unit ships with a NEMA 14-50 plug set to 40 amps by default, allowing for immediate use without requiring an electrician. For those needing higher performance, it can be hardwired to support full 50A capability.Key features include:• Fast, safe, and reliable charging with adjustable current (8A–50A)• Compliant with UL 2594 and UL 2231, and includes CE and cDEKRAus certifications• Comprehensive protections including overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage, short circuit, surge, over-temperature, earth fault, and more• Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and RFID user access control and connectivity• Available 4.3” color display (on full-featured models)• Smart local control via iOS/Android app on the same Wi-Fi network• NEMA Type 3S-rated enclosure for outdoor durability from -35°C to +55°C• Product availability begins in April, with volume production in Q2 2025NEXT-GENERATION MOBILE CHARGERSSplitvolt also unveiled a powerful upgrade to its popular mobile chargers. The new models called the FLEX24 and FLEX40 offer:• Selectable current settings (8–24A or 8–40A, depending on model)• Adjustable charging delay in 1-hour increments up to 16 hours• Continued support for Splitvolt’s plug-and-play simplicity• Models with SAE J1772 or SAE J3400 (NACS) handlesCOMMERCIAL-READY CAPABILITIESFor businesses, commercial property owners, and fleet operators, Splitvolt’s wall-mounted chargers offer powerful scalability. Units support OCPP 1.6 for integration with third-party backends, and may require using optional accessories. Including enable dynamic or static load balancing (power sharing) across multiple devices.Using optional accessories and some third-party components, the system is capable of supporting a suite of advanced JSON-based features, including:• Reservation management• Remote charger start/stop• Restart and unlock functions• Remote software updates delivered via OCPP-compliant platforms• WebconfigUI interface updates for local configuration improvements• Server-initiated software upgrades to enable new capabilities and ensure long-term system reliabilityThese capabilities make the Splitvolt wall charger ideal for enterprise-scale EV infrastructure, smart energy platforms, multi-tenant locations, and commercial fleet applications.VISIT SPLITVOLT AT EV CHARGING SUMMIT & EXPOAttendees of the Electric Vehicle Charging Summit & Expo (March 26–27, 2025, Las Vegas) can experience these products firsthand at the Splitvolt exhibit. The team will showcase live demos, product walkthroughs, and discuss residential, commercial, and fleet applications.ABOUT SPLITVOLTWith tens of thousands of customers across North America, Splitvolt is an award-winning U.S. company delivering intelligent, high-performance EV charging solutions for both consumers and businesses. The company’s mission is to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and empower energy efficiency through practical, certified, and easy-to-use products.Known for its smart, innovative Splitter Switch™ and mobile chargers, Splitvolt has expanded its portfolio to include full-featured, wall-mounted EV charging stations with capabilities tailored to residential, commercial, fleet, and multi-tenant environments. The company also partners with leading global manufacturers to bring scalable, future-ready solutions to market.Whether at home or across enterprise installations, Splitvolt simplifies the EV charging experience—helping drivers, businesses, and property owners save time, energy, and cost.Learn more at: www.splitvolt.com

