Airoi Announces Strategic Collaboration with Simple Machine Mind

Enhance Its Net Zero Planner with Advanced AI

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airoi, a leading climate tech innovator focused on carbon intelligence and net zero transformation, today announced a strategic integration and collaboration with Simple Machine Mind, an AI Startup engineering company pioneering auditable decision control systems and next generation machine reasoning

This partnership combines Airoi’s robust sustainability intelligence ecosystem with Simple Machine Mind’s advances in adaptive AI reasoning and auditable decision control, and financially optimized net zero planning capabilities.

Reinventing Net Zero Planning with Autonomous Intelligence

Airoi’s flagship Net Zero Planner—a core platform used by enterprises, supply chains, hotels, and carbon project developers—will now integrate Simple Machine Mind’s neural reasoning engine.

The integration will deliver major performance advancements:

• Real time adaptive decarbonization pathways that adjust to operational, regulatory, and financial changes

• Predictive scenario modeling across carbon, energy, water, and material systems

• Autonomous optimization of cost, impact, timeline, and emissions reduction

• Automated data ingestion and LCA acceleration from utility feeds, IoT sensors, satellite data, and enterprise systems

• Regulatory aligned reporting for SEC, EU CSDDD, CDP, and Science Based Targets

Airoi CEO Badrinath Narasimhan commented:

“This collaboration marks a new frontier for climate intelligence. Simple Machine Mind’s reasoning engine pushes our Net Zero Planner beyond analytics and dashboards into a truly thinking system—one capable of anticipating risks, identifying opportunities, and guiding organizations toward net zero with scientific precision. It’s an AI sustainability co pilot for the entire planet.”

Simple Machine Mind’s Leadership in Auditable AI Decision Systems

Simple Machine Mind is led by CEO Sankar Palamadai, a technology visionary with deep expertise in AI systems auditable machine intelligence, and scalable software engineering. Under his leadership, the company has developed a next generation decision intelligence architecture designed for adaptive planning, causal reasoning, complex system optimization, and transparent AI-guided decision making..

Sankar Palamadai stated:

“Our mission has always been to build AI that strengthens human decision-making and delivers meaningful real-world outcomes. AIROI stands out as one of the most impactful climate technology platforms we’ve seen, combining scientific rigor with practical implementation. We’re proud to help power the next evolution of its Net Zero Planner.”

Benefits for Airoi Customers Starting in Q2 2026

Organizations using Airoi’s platform will gain:

Immediate enhancements

• 20–40% faster carbon baselines and LCA generation

• AI generated decarbonization roadmaps with ROI and payback modeling

• Automated hotspot detection for energy, water, waste, supply chain, and mobility

• Carbon project forecasting for forestry, renewables, circularity, and nature based solutions

Long term advantage

• A continuously self optimizing planner as more data flows into the system

• Increased accuracy and verifiability of carbon, water, and biodiversity outcomes

• Finance ready net zero trajectories aligned with global standards

A Shared Vision: Accelerating Global Net Zero

Airoi and Simple Machine Mind are aligned in their commitment to accelerate climate action by merging environmental science with advanced AI reasoning and auditable decision intelligence. Together, the companies aim to build the world’s most intelligent platform for credible, auditable, and economically optimized net zero transitions.

About Airoi

Airoi is a climate tech company specializing in carbon management, lifecycle assessment, sustainability intelligence, net zero planning, and carbon project development. Through innovations such as Net0Trace, Green Carbon Wallet, and the Net Zero Planner, Airoi enables organizations to measure, reduce, offset, and monetize their environmental impact with precision.

About Simple Machine Mind

Simple Machine Mind is an AI engineering company building next-generation machine intelligence systems focused on auditable decision control, reasoning, autonomy, and environmental modeling. Led by CEO Sankar Palamadai, the company develops advanced AI designed to help organizations make complex decisions with greater transparency, reliability, and real-world accountability—while enabling more sustainable operational outcomes.

