AIROI Launches Canadian Expansion

Bridging Global Capital to Circular Solutions

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate tech innovator AIROI has officially launched its Canadian presence, establishing a strategic pipeline for investors to access carbon-reduction and circular economy infrastructure across the U.S., India, and beyond.

Headquartered in the heart of Canada's energy transition hub, AIROI specializes in measuring & monetizing measurable climate action. The company also develops regenerative systems that transform industrial waste and legacy assets—such as abandoned industrial sites and underutilized energy infrastructure—into high-value economic engines.

Global Strategy & Thought Leadership

The expansion is anchored by a leadership team dedicated to merging industrial innovation with a global growth vision:

Badrinath Narasimhan (Founder & CEO): The visionary leader behind AIROI’s mission to make sustainability simple and measurable. He has centered the company’s strategy on bridging the gap between everyday investors and real-world decarbonization through AI-driven verification.

Chris Tesarski (Global Strategy & Expansion): A global thought leader in circularity, Tesarski is the driving force behind AIROI’s international growth. His vision centers on a "22nd-century" industrial ecosystem where waste has no off-ramp. He leads the charge in transitioning "end-of-life" industrial sites into global hubs for water reuse, innovative energy generation, and circular-economy-focused community development.

Priti Obhrai-Martin (Advisor, Stakeholder Engagement & Relations): Focusing on strengthening Canada–India trade and economic development, she ensures that verified climate action translates into accessible investment and trade opportunities for Canadians in emerging markets.

Turning Liabilities into Assets

Under the leadership of Badrinath and Chris AIROI is scaling projects that move beyond traditional offsets:

Circular Industrial Parks: Repurposing abandoned sites into closed-loop systems where waste from one process becomes the input for another.

Global Market Scaling: Connecting international communities to Canadian capital to foster cross-border trade and infrastructure development.

Incentivized Climate Action: Shifting from "punitive" carbon costs to investment-driven rewards, allowing citizens and stakeholders to benefit financially from the global green transition.

From the Leadership

"We are building a bridge between everyday investors and real-world carbon reduction. By combining technology, project development, and investment structures, we can help communities decarbonize while creating infrastructure that keeps materials and value in circulation." — Badrinath Narasimhan, CEO of AIROI

"Canada is at a turning point where climate action and circular innovation must converge. Our focus is on scaling projects globally that turn environmental liabilities into productive assets—ensuring infrastructure is repurposed rather than abandoned." — Chris Tesarski, Global Strategy & Expansion

"This is about making climate action practical. Canadians can now support projects that create measurable impact while benefiting their own bank accounts through investment opportunities tied to community-scale infrastructure." — Priti Obhrai-Martin, Advisor, Stakeholder Engagement & Relations

About AIROI: Airoi is a climate technology company that measures, verifies and monetizes carbon-reduction behaviors. With a presence in the North America, Europe and India, it utilizes advanced AI and blockchain integration to connect global capital to credible, real-world circularity and carbon solutions.

