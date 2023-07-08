In partnership with GIZMMO Consultants, AIROI Unveils an Innovative Solution for Carbon Credits and EV Charging Stations

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIROI, a leading technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at addressing climate change and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). AIROI's groundbreaking solution combines the concept of carbon credits with the establishment of EV charging stations, creating a comprehensive approach towards achieving a greener and more sustainable future.

Carbon credits have long been recognized as an effective tool to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. AIROI's new system harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the process of carbon credit trading. AIROI has created a transparent, safe, and effective platform for carbon credit trades by utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, machine learning, and blockchain technology.

This platform will make it possible for organizations and people to precisely calculate, monitor, and manage their carbon emissions. Additionally, it will make it easier to buy and sell carbon credits, enabling organizations to offset their emissions by funding initiatives that lower greenhouse gas emissions or improve carbon sequestration. With its cutting-edge technology, AIROI promotes confidence and accountability in the carbon market by guaranteeing transparency and traceability throughout the entire process.

The provision of convenient and dependable charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles as the world moves towards cleaner transportation. GIZMMO wants to build a vast network of EV charging stations that are thoughtfully positioned in vital locations like metropolitan cores, major thoroughfares, and business districts. According to GIZMMO's CEO and Founder, Sandeep Kumar, "We believe that this strategic partnership with AIROI will encourage more car owners to switch to electric vehicles. Modern technology, including fast-charging capabilities and compatibility with a variety of EV models, will be present at GIZMMO's EV charging stations. In addition to giving EV owners a hassle-free experience, these charging stations will help cut down on transportation-related carbon emissions. This agreement was facilitated by Pratul Chandra from Symbio Greentech Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in the field of technology and sustainability.

In order to tackle climate change, AIROI proposes a comprehensive strategy that combines carbon credits with EV charging stations. The carbon credits produced by the charging stations will further stimulate the use of EVs and promote environmentally friendly behaviors. AIROI sees a time when people and organizations may choose wisely to lessen their carbon footprint while still reaping the rewards of clean, effective, and reasonably priced transportation.

“We are a prominent technology business committed to promoting artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity”, mentions Vinod Vasudevan, CRO of AIROI. “We aim to create cutting-edge answers to global problems including climate change, energy efficiency, and environmental preservation by putting a focus on sustainability. AIROI is delighted to join with GIZMMO to improve the quality of life on Earth because we strongly believe in the power of partnerships and collaboration to bring about positive change.”

Reach out to us at www.airoi.com.