Learn how to establish a native prairie on your property at March 26 MDC program in Bethany

BETHANY, Mo. – Spring planting season is upon us, and there is no better way to support local pollinators and beautify your property than with the installation of a native prairie.

Learn about the benefits of native plants and the steps to establish a prairie at a free workshop hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). This free program will be Thursday, March 26 from 5-7 p.m. North Central Career Center in Bethany. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215998.

This workshop, led by MDC private lands conservationist Andi Rittel, will cover all steps of establishing a native prairie, including where to buy seed, how to prepare the site, seeding methods, timing, maintenance, the benefits of burning, and what to expect in the first three years of planting.

Native prairies can look like acres of open field, but they can also be as simple as a pollinator garden in a residential yard. Native plants are accustomed to Missouri’s climate and soil, making them easy to establish and keep growing over time. They also provide important resources for local pollinators, increasing the biodiversity and overall health of the landscape. The wildflowers and grasses add natural beauty to any area.

To read more about Missouri’s native prairies, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/native-plants-your-landscape.

North Central Career Center is located at 1401 Daily Rd. in Bethany. For more information, or to ask questions, email andi.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.