Learn land management practices for upland game birds May 29 in Fayette

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COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the National Turkey Federation, Quail Forever, Missouri Soybean Association and Midway Farms to host a landowner workshop about bobwhite quail and turkey habitat management. This free workshop will be held Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midway Farms in Fayette.

Participants will tour examples of habitat improvements made specifically for upland game birds. There will be discussion about grassland and woodland management techniques, precision agriculture, and cost-share programs to help with habitat management for these species.

Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTg.

Questions about this event can be sent to Private Land Conservationist Keith Ringler at keith.ringler@mdc.mo.gov.

Midway Farms is located at 879 County Road 404 in Fayette.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.