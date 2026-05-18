MDC welcomes all to Volunteer Open House event May 30 at Busch Conservation Area

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St. CHARLES, Mo.—Do you have a love of Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife and want to share it with others? If so, volunteering with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) might be for you.

MDC is hosting a Volunteer Open House event Saturday, May 30 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The event will showcase MDC volunteer opportunities in the St. Louis region. Attendees can come and go at their convenience during the free, two-hour event. No registration is required.

The open house will give attendees the chance to learn more about becoming a volunteer for MDC by meeting department staff and current volunteers. There will also be opportunities to fill out a volunteer application.

MDC volunteer work includes assisting at staffed shooting ranges and outdoor education centers, teaching Hunter Education, training with MDC conservation agents, teaching Discover Nature Fishing programs, and helping MDC education staff with other nature and conservation programs and events in the St. Louis region. Volunteers also help greet nature center visitors, design and deliver presentations to the public and school groups, and assist in caring for program animals.

Volunteering for MDC will enable those interested to instill a love of the outdoors in others while also benefiting from spending time in nature themselves. Volunteering opportunities are available for ages 18 and up.

For more information on types of volunteering opportunities, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTS.

For an MDC volunteer application, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTT.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.