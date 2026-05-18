MDC invites educators to Nature & School Wellness Symposium June 12 at Powder Valley Nature Center

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KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Education administrators, principals, curriculum coordinators, and other education professionals looking to boost student wellbeing, strengthen teacher resilience, and improve educational outcomes are encouraged to attend an upcoming event hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) present a Nature & School Wellness Symposium on Friday, June 12 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. All school administration teams are welcome.

Leaders in the education community will come together to explore evidence-driven, cross-sector strategies that support healthier, more effective learning in schools. Emerging research points to a powerful, often underutilized solution: nature.

This symposium will be an ideal professional development opportunity for school leaders, focusing on the relationships between nature, health, and academics. It will present compelling evidence to show how access to nature is essential for the well-being of young people. Participants will discover how connecting students with nature supports both academic achievement and social-emotional wellness.

“This unique symposium for community-oriented school leaders features an outstanding lineup of high level speakers and presenters,” said MDC Conservation Educator David Bruns.

Presenters include:

Margie Vandeven, Ph.D., MDC Education Branch Chief

Maya Moody, MD, Pediatric Medicine Missouri Baptist Medical Center; Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Sharonica L. Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., PHR Superintendent, the School District of University City.

Advanced registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTA. Attendance is $30 per person and includes lunch. Registration deadline is June 1.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Access the MDC online teacher portal at Education.mdc.mo.gov/ to discover more resources for educators.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.