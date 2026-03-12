DUI: Keep The Shenanigans Off The Road This St. Patrick’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 11th, 2026 – St. Patrick’s Day is often one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. If you or members of your group are going to drink, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to remind you that if you feel different, you drive different, so keep the shenanigans off the road.

“Alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, or any combination of these substances affects your judgment and safe perceptions on the road. Law enforcement has zero tolerance for impaired driving,” said Major Jason Ricks with the Utah Highway Patrol. He added, “preliminary 2025 data shows total DUI fatalities are down 32% compared to the five-year average; still, DPS and our partners are stepping up enforcement to deter and detect impaired drivers.”

DUI saturation patrols and multiagency coordinated blitzes will occur throughout the state during St. Patrick’s Day weekend; 36 Police agencies will work over 155 additional DUI overtime enforcement shifts statewide from March 13th-17th. These shifts are funded by federal grants through the Utah Highway Safety Office. The high-visibility enforcement and DUI safety message campaign will run paid ads in English and Spanish on Meta and Google. Learn more at drivesober.utah.gov.

Impaired Driving Facts:

Alcohol-related crashes are 14.6x more likely to result in a fatality than all other types of crashes

In 2025 (SFY), the average BAC for alcohol-related DUI arrests in Utah was 0.14

Alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 18% of all traffic fatalities from 2021 to 2025

In 2025 (SFY), there were 10,923 DUI arrests in Utah; that’s an average of 30 arrests per day

DPS encourages everyone to take the following safety precautions:

If you drink, don’t drive – Impairment starts with the first drink

Never let a friend drive impaired. Arrange a safe and sober way for them to get home

Any impairing substance could lead to a DUI. Medications, drugs, or any combination with alcohol can significantly affect your judgment and driving ability.

Designate a sober driver in your group before going out

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911

Always drive buckled; it’s your best defense against impaired drivers



