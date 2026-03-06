Update on Multi-State Triple Homicide Investigation and Apprehension

Identification/ Relationship of Victims

The victims in the Wayne County triple homicide have been identified as Margaret Oldroyd (86), Linda Dewey (65), and Natalie Graves (34). Linda Dewey and Natalie Graves, who were family members (aunt and niece), were killed while hiking. At this time, there is no known evidence linking these two women and the first victim, Margaret Oldroyd. Our thoughts remain with the families and the community as they navigate this profound loss.

Timeline of Events

February 28: Suspect Ivan Miller’s personal vehicle is disabled in a collision with an elk in the Wayne County area.

March 4, 4:25 PM: The Wayne County Emergency Communications Center is notified by the victim's husbands, who discovered their wives deceased near a trailhead near Teasdale Road and Cocks Comb.

March 4, Evening: Law enforcement confirms the double homicide, locates a suspicious vehicle from Lyman abandoned near the trailhead, and identifies the hikers' Subaru Outback as stolen.

March 4, Evening: Officers travel to the registered owner's residence in Lyman and discover the third female victim, Margaret Oldroyd, deceased.

March 4, Night: Investigators utilize Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) and real-time tracking to monitor Miller as he flees through southern Utah into Colorado.

March 5, Early AM: Multiple agencies converge on Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the stolen vehicle is recovered, and Ivan Miller is taken into custody.

Multiple agencies converge on Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the stolen vehicle is recovered, and Ivan Miller is taken into custody. March 5, Afternoon: Agents depart for Colorado to retrieve the vehicle and serve an arrest warrant to Miller for the Utah homicides.

Investigative Details & Suspect Information

Investigators successfully located the stolen Subaru Outback using both Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) and the vehicle’s integrated real-time theft recovery tracking system.

Suspect Background: Ivan Miller, who is not a Utah resident, was confirmed by investigators to have been driving his personal vehicle in Utah. Any inquiries concerning his driving record, licensing, or restrictions should be directed to the relevant issuing authorities.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The investigation into the incident continues. An arrest warrant has been issued upon probable cause. At this time, DPS will not make any additional comments on specific charges or the extradition process.

Coordinated Response

In less than 12 hours, Utah law enforcement, in partnership with Colorado and Arizona agencies, apprehended a triple homicide suspect through a multi-agency effort. The swift resolution of this case was achieved through the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies. DPS State Bureau of Investigation agents and the DPS Crime Lab processed multiple scenes, working shoulder-to-shoulder with local partners who gathered evidence and provided support to the grieving families.

This achievement was made possible by the vital contributions of the Wayne, Archuleta, Sevier, and Kane County Sheriffs’ Offices, the FBI, the BLM, the Page (AZ) Police Department, and the Pagosa Springs (CO) Police Department. Ultimately, the proactive communication of all surrounding agencies allowed us to locate the suspect, proving that when tragedy strikes, Utah’s strength lies in our historic partnerships and commitment to justice.