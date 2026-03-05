Suspect In Custody from Wayne County Homicide

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah – The suspect of a triple homicide in Wayne County, Utah, is in custody early Thursday morning after investigators tracked him in one of the victims’ vehicles. The vehicle was tracked through southern Utah into northern Arizona and eventually into Colorado. Colorado law enforcement located the vehicle abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and after a brief search, took the individual into custody without incident.

The investigations continue into Thursday morning as members of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Crime Lab process two crime scenes in the Lyman and Torrey area.

There are no ongoing threats to the public, and investigators have no outstanding suspects.

Lt. Cameron Roden will be available for interviews at 9 a.m. at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 18 S. Main St., Loa, UT.

We would like to thank the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Land Management, the Pagosa Springs (CO) Police Department, and the Archuleta, Sevier, Page (AZ) Police Department, and Kane County Sheriffs’ Offices for their support and assistance. Furthermore, we recognize the vigilance of all surrounding law enforcement agencies whose proactive communication and coordination were instrumental in locating the suspect and securing the region.