Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings

In March, April, and May, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will host its McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available for students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

McKinney-Vento Regional Meetings are an opportunity for liaisons or other school staff/community partners who are supporting students and families experiencing housing instability to come together and hear updates from the Maine DOE, connect with colleagues from neighboring communities, learn about new resources, and ask questions in a collaborative space.



The schedule for the McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings is as follows:

Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties – Dingley Building, 36 Oak Street, Lewiston, ME 04240 – Thursday, March 26, 2026, 9-11:30 a.m.

Midcoast, Kennebec, and Somerset Counties – Maine Department of Corrections (DOC) Board Room (#322) in the Tyson Building (Augusta Mental Health Institute), 25 Tyson Drive, Augusta, ME 04330 – Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 9-11:30 a.m.

York and Cumberland Counties – People's Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Road, Saco, ME 04072 – Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties – Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond Street #915, Bangor, ME 04401 – Thursday, April 30, 2026, 8:05-10:30 a.m.

Washington and Hancock Counties – Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), 38 Prescott Drive, Machias, ME 04654 – Thursday, April 30, 2026, 1-3:30 p.m.

Aroostook County – Maine Department of Labor (DOL), 66 Spruce Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769 – Friday, May 1, 2026, 9-11:30 a.m.

Registration for the McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings is required, and participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability or that are involved in the child welfare system. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.

You may learn more and register here. Additionally, you may download a related flyer here (PDF).

With questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting Homeless Children and Youth Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.