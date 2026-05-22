Maine Education Association Honors Award Winners at Annual Dinner 

During an annual awards banquet, Maine Education Association (MEA) leaders presented MEA’s Annual Awards, recognizing MEA members and community members who have been exemplary in MEA’s advocacy for Maine students, educators, and public education.

MEA Vice President Beth French and Mike Langley of Merrymeeting EA, a custodian at Woodside Elementary School in Topsham and the Joan McGovern Education Support Professional of the Year

Custodian Named 2026 Joan McGovern Education Support Professional of the Year

MEA named Mike Langley of Merrymeeting EA, a custodian at Woodside Elementary School in Topsham, as the Joan McGovern Education Support Professional of the Year.

As the daytime custodian, Langley keeps the building running by cleaning, fixing, restocking, and supporting the busy school day. For many students, he is far more than the person who cares for the building. In his nomination, colleagues described Langley as a mentor, a valued colleague, and a trusted presence known as “Mr. Mike.”

What truly sets Langley apart is his commitment to providing students with authentic learning experiences beyond the classroom walls. Over the years, he has built outdoor learning spaces, cleared the “Langley Loop” walking trail, and helped transform Woodside’s grounds into places where science, reading, art, and exploration come alive.

Often on his own time after school or on weekends, Langley leads hands-on experiences because he believes students deserve these opportunities. From apple cider pressing and ice-fishing days to the Woodside Maple Syrup Project, he connects students to Maine’s agricultural and outdoor heritage in ways that have become lasting memories for families throughout the community.

His dedication to students and the community extend far beyond the school day. Langley coaches sports teams, teaches students to ride unicycles with the Woodside One Wheelers, and works closely with teachers and the PTO to turn ideas into meaningful opportunities for students.

Through his dedication and generosity, Langley has made a lasting impact on students, colleagues, families, and the entire Woodside community. His work reflects MEA’s commitment to supporting students and strengthening public education.

As the 2026 Joan McGovern Education Support Professional of the Year, Langley will represent Maine for the National Education Association (NEA) Education Support Professional of the Year honor, presented at the NEA Annual Education Support Professional Conference next spring.

MEA also presented the following annual awards to MEA members and community allies:

Kelsey Boucher (Lewiston EA), K-6 art teacher at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston

Ashley Bryan Award: Kelsey Boucher

A proud Lewiston native, Kelsey Boucher (Lewiston EA) is a dedicated educator whose commitment to her community has come full circle. A graduate of Lewiston Public Schools, she returned home to serve the same district that shaped her, bringing creativity, leadership, and a strong commitment to equity to her work.

After discovering her passion for art education at the University of Southern Maine, Boucher began teaching elementary visual arts in Lewiston. She currently teaches art to K-6 students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School, where she encourages creativity and student voice every day.

Boucher’s impact extends well beyond the art room. She serves as co‑advisor to the Civil Rights Team, K-6 Art Cohort Leader, and Connors Unified Art Lead, and she has facilitated the Building Anti‑Racist White Educators affinity group.

Ashby Bartke (St. George EA), middle school math teacher at St. George Municipal School Unit

Honor Medal Award: Ashby Bartke

A dedicated middle school math teacher at St. George Municipal School Unit, Ashby Bartke (St. George EA) is known for leading with integrity, courage, and a strong commitment to her students and colleagues. Each day, she brings care and professionalism to her classroom while serving as a trusted advocate within her school community.

As advisor to the Civil Rights Team, Bartke manages the Civil Rights Lending Library, which provides the school community with inclusive texts that support thoughtful conversations about race, religion, identity, and belonging.

Through this work, she has created opportunities for students to engage with inclusive learning materials in a supportive environment. When concerns were raised by parents and administrators this year, Bartke defended students’ rights to access these resources and emphasized their role in building understanding and supporting a safe school environment.

Bartke’s leadership extends beyond her work with students. A respected and active member of her local union, she is often the colleague others turn to for guidance and support. Calm and steady in challenging moments, she stands up for educators’ professional rights while keeping students at the center of her advocacy.

MEA Vice President Beth French and Brittney Drew (Calais EA), 7th- and 8th-grade science teacher

Golden Apple: Brittney Drew

Throughout her time in the Calais School Department, Brittney Drew (Calais EA) has shown a strong commitment to the students, families, and community she serves. She has supported students across grade levels and taken on a variety of roles inside and outside the classroom.

From serving as an Educational Technician and pre‑K lead teacher to her current role as a 7th- and 8th-grade science teacher, Drew has consistently stepped in where she is needed. This range of experience reflects her dedication to supporting students at every stage of their education.

Drew’s impact extends beyond the classroom. She brings care and purpose to her work, supports diverse learners, and gives her time to extracurricular programs and community efforts to help ensure all students have access to opportunities.

Jennifer Marshall (South Portland Service Association) and MEA President Jesse Hargrove

Human and Civil Rights: Jennifer Marshall

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) increased operations in Maine this winter, Jennifer Marshall (South Portland Service Association) stepped up to support colleagues and students in South Portland. She worked to ensure they could travel to and from school and work safely and without fear.

To help reduce stress and prevent unnecessary fear among students, Marshall created a radio code system for drivers so that ICE activity could be communicated without alarming students. This approach helped limit exposure to fear and trauma while keeping staff informed.

Marshall’s commitment extends beyond the workplace. She supports families through the South Portland community garden and the mobile food pantry and has helped coordinate food deliveries for immigrant families who were afraid to leave their homes. As a union leader, she also advocates for fairness in the workplace, including helping secure a new position for a member who could no longer perform their job due to an ADA-related issue.

Julia Gay (MEA Student Observer), MEA Vice President Beth French, Pink Feather founder Jen Kyllonen, Jeni Jordan (Oxford Hills EA President), Pink Feather founder Joni Gordon, and Stephanie Michaud (MEA Board Member)

Corporate Award: Pink Feather Foundation

Founded in 2011, the Pink Feather Foundation was created to address a critical need for students by providing access to clean, well-fitting clothing so they can feel comfortable and ready to learn. In 2018, the foundation launched its Teacher Program, recognizing the important role educators play in supporting students’ well-being.

As the program has grown, so has its impact. What began as a small effort has expanded with strong community support, allowing the foundation to operate a large warehouse and work toward establishing a permanent home. This growth has been made possible through donations and a shared commitment to supporting students.

Through the Teacher Program, educators can discreetly order clothing, shoes, and accessories for students in kindergarten through grade 12 at no cost. Teachers work directly with students when possible to help preserve dignity and build trust. All orders remain confidential and are prepared and delivered quickly, often within a few days.

Pam Albert, Chair of the Auburn School Committee

Friend of Education: Pamela Albert

As chair of the Auburn School Committee, Pam Albert has been a steady and thoughtful presence for Auburn’s schools. She has shown a strong commitment to students, educators, and the broader school community through her leadership and advocacy.

Albert’s commitment to the Auburn School Department began well before she joined the School Committee as an at-large member in 2022. She served on the Edward Little High School Building Committee and brought her professional expertise as an epidemiologist to the COVID Health and Safety Committee, where she helped support informed decision making during a critical time.

That commitment continues through her ongoing service in the district. Albert serves on advisory committees focused on long-term planning, advocates for staff training and student safety, and recognizes the work of educators and staff during school committee meetings. She also supports students and families beyond the classroom by helping organize efforts such as Project Grad Night and a community food drive during a lapse in SNAP benefits.

To learn more about MEA’s Annual Awards, visit maineea.org/awards.