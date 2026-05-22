RSU 34 Special Education Director Named 2025-2026 Special Education Administrator of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to join the Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) in congratulating Kimm Kenniston, Director of Special Education for RSU 34, for being named the 2025-2026 MADSEC Special Education Administrator of the Year.

Kenniston is widely recognized as an exceptional leader in special education. Her compassion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to students have made a lasting impact across her district, region, and the state of Maine. Colleagues describe Kenniston as a visionary, student-centered administrator who consistently leads with integrity, professionalism, and heart.

With more than 30 years in the field of special education, Kenniston has become a trusted mentor, advisor, and collaborator, generously sharing her extensive knowledge of special education law, best practices, and student programming with colleagues at all levels of experience.

Throughout her career, Kenniston has built strong relationships grounded in trust, respect, and advocacy for students and families. She is known for creating safe, collaborative environments where families feel heard, staff feel supported, and students’ individual needs remain at the center of every decision. Her thoughtful leadership, approachable nature, and commitment to continuous learning have strengthened not only her own district but also the broader special education community through her leadership roles within regional organizations and MADSEC.

Those who have worked alongside Kenniston consistently describe her as the person others turn to for guidance, reassurance, and practical solutions. Her mentorship has helped shape and inspire countless administrators, while her dedication to collaboration and professional growth has fostered a strong network of support among special education leaders.

Above all, Kenniston’s work reflects a profound belief in doing what is right for children, making her deeply deserving of recognition as the 2025-2026 MADSEC Special Education Administrator of the Year.

MADSEC is proud to honor Kenniston for her unwavering service to the field of special education and her longstanding support and dedication to the organization. A member of MADSEC since 1997, Kenniston served on the MADSEC board for 18 years, held office from 2016-2020, and served as MADSEC President during the 2018-2019 term.

Congratulations to Kimm Kenniston on this well-deserved honor! Please join us in celebrating her outstanding contributions to students, families, educators, and the field of special education in Maine.