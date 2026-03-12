Klepsydra Technologies and BrainChip Announce Strategic Partnership for Heterogeneous AI Runtime for Akida™ Processors

Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

"BrainChip’s Akida is the ideal neuromorphic partner in delivering the 'performance layer' that allows engineers to focus on building intelligent systems rather than fighting performance bottlenecks".” — Mike Carey, President of Klepsydra North America.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klepsydra Technologies, a leader in high-performance edge computing software, and BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low-power, event-based neuromorphic AI IP, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a revolutionary heterogeneous run-time environment for the BrainChip Akida™ processor family.The collaboration integrates Klepsydra’s efficient software framework—capable of processing up to 10x more data with 50% less power consumption—directly with BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic architecture. This partnership addresses a critical challenge in edge AI: the seamless orchestration of tasks between traditional CPUs and specialized neuromorphic accelerators.Redefining Edge Performance through HeterogeneityBy utilizing Klepsydra’s proprietary approach, the new runtime will allow developers to offload compute-heavy AI layers to the Akida accelerator while maintaining high-speed synchronization with host processors like ARM, RISC-V, and x86. This "heterogeneous" approach ensures that mission-critical systems in space, defense, and automotive sectors can achieve breakthrough performance without the need for increased hardware complexity."The synergy between Klepsydra’s high-performance orchestration and Akida’s event-based processing creates a power-efficient powerhouse for the edge," said Steven Brightfield, Chief Marketing Officer at BrainChip. "This partnership provides our customers with a unified, space-ready API that simplifies the deployment of complex AI models in a heterogeneous compute for the most demanding requirements"."BrainChip’s Akida is the ideal partner for our expansion into neuromorphic computing," added Mike Carey, President of Klepsydra North America. "Together, we are delivering the 'performance layer' that allows engineers to focus on building intelligent systems rather than fighting performance bottlenecks".Key Benefits of the Partnership:• 10x Performance Boost: Enables edge devices to process significantly higher data volumes using existing space-grade processors.• Space-Ready Reliability: The joint solution complies with ECSS safety standards and features high-level cybersecurity protection, including algorithm encryption.• Hardware Agnostic Integration: Supports a broad compatibility matrix including Ubuntu, RTEMS6, and VxWorks.• Reduced Development Risk: Provides a "plug-and-play" foundation for rapid deployment of AI tailored to specific mission needs.The integrated solution is expected to be available for targeting applications in autonomous navigation, predictive maintenance, and real-time signal analysis. Early-access partners in Q3 2026.________________________________________About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. BrainChip’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time. Explore more at www.brainchip.com Follow BrainChip on Twitter or LinkedIn.About Klepsydra Technologies Klepsydra is a Swiss deep-tech software SME founded in 2018 that develops high-performance AI frameworks for resource-constrained and safety-critical systems. The company has successfully completed two investment rounds and operates offices in Switzerland, Spain, and Poland. Klepsydra collaborates with the European Space Agency (ESA) on space-qualified AI software designed to comply with European Cooperation for Space Standardization (ECSS) engineering and software assurance standards. Its patented, event-driven architecture enables deterministic and efficient AI execution on embedded and space computing platforms, while also supporting cybersecurity and robustness requirements for mission-critical applications. For more information, visit: www.klepsydra.com Media Contacts:BrainChip Media Contact:Madeline Coeprforbrainchip@bospar.com224-433-9056Klepsydra Media Contact:Isabel del Castilloisabel.delcastillo@klepsydra.comBrainChip Investor Contact:ir@brainchip.comKlepsydra Sales Contact:Klaus BuchheimKlaus.buchheim@klepsydra.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.