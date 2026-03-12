ARO Med Spa to Host 'Spring Glow Reveal' Event Featuring Advanced PicoWay Laser Technology

Educational beauty event in El Paso highlights innovative treatment for pigmentation, acne scars, and skin rejuvenation

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARO Med Spa will host a special educational beauty event, Spring Glow Reveal with PicoWay, on Thursday, March 26 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at its El Paso location. The event will introduce attendees to the advanced PicoWay laser system, a next generation technology designed to address common skin concerns such as pigmentation, sun damage, acne scars, and uneven skin tone.The Spring Glow Reveal event aims to provide both education and hands on insight into modern laser skin treatments. Guests will have the opportunity to watch live PicoWay treatment demonstrations, review real patient before and after results, and meet with the ARO Med Spa clinical team to discuss personalized treatment strategies.PicoWay uses ultra short picosecond laser pulses to target unwanted pigment and stimulate collagen production without significant heat damage to surrounding tissue. This approach allows the treatment to improve skin clarity and texture while minimizing downtime, making it an increasingly popular option for patients seeking effective but gentle skin rejuvenation.“Events like this allow people to learn about advanced skin treatments in a relaxed, informative environment,” said a representative from ARO Med Spa. “Many individuals are curious about laser technology but are unsure what it involves. By offering live demonstrations and one on one consultations, guests can better understand how PicoWay works and whether it is the right option for their skin goals.”During the event, attendees will also receive a personalized Skin Strategy Consultation, designed to evaluate their unique concerns and recommend tailored treatment options. The consultation process focuses on helping patients understand the underlying causes of pigmentation changes, acne scarring, and early signs of aging.In addition to educational presentations and demonstrations, the evening will include event only pricing, same day booking incentives, and raffle prizes available exclusively to guests in attendance. Light refreshments will be served while visitors connect with the ARO Med Spa team and explore treatment opportunities.The event is open to individuals interested in improving skin tone, reducing visible sun damage, softening acne scars, or learning about innovative aesthetic technologies that support long term skin health.Event DetailsSpring Glow Reveal with PicoWayThursday, March 265:00 PM to 7:00 PMARO Med Spa1861 Robert Wynn St, Suite BEl Paso, TX 79936Space for the event is limited and advance registration is encouraged.To learn more or reserve a seat, individuals can visit:About ARO Med SpaARO Med Spa is a medical aesthetics practice in El Paso dedicated to providing advanced skin rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments using modern technologies and personalized care. The clinic focuses on helping patients achieve healthy, radiant skin through customized treatment plans designed to address both cosmetic concerns and long term skin health.

