HyperFit MD Brings Advanced Regenerative Therapy to Connecticut

Led by Dr. Charles Guglin, HyperFit MD expands access to cutting-edge regenerative and longevity treatments locally

We want to empower patients to take control of their health, extend their vitality, and live better, longer lives.” — Dr. Charles Guglin, MD, FACS

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients seeking cutting-edge regenerative therapies no longer need to travel across the country to access the most advanced treatments. HyperFit MD , led by nationally recognized physician Dr. Charles Guglin, MD, FACS, is now offering state-of-the-art regenerative medicine solutions right here in Connecticut, making proactive, longevity-focused care more accessible than ever. Regenerative therapy represents a paradigm shift in modern medicine. Rather than masking symptoms, these treatments work at the cellular level to repair, restore, and optimize the body’s natural healing processes. From joint pain and inflammation to metabolic dysfunction and age-related decline, regenerative approaches are designed to address root causes, helping patients achieve long-term vitality and performance.“Traditional medicine often waits until disease is fully developed before intervening,” said Dr. Charles Guglin, founder of HyperFit MD. “At HyperFit MD, we focus on identifying dysfunction early and using regenerative therapies to restore the body before chronic illness takes hold. Now, patients in Connecticut have access to these advanced treatments without the burden of travel.”Why Patients Are Turning to Regenerative Therapy- Patients are increasingly exploring regenerative medicine for several key reasons:- Root-Cause Resolution – Rather than managing symptoms, regenerative therapies target underlying dysfunction at the cellular and metabolic level.- Enhanced Recovery and Performance – These therapies support tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and improve overall physical function.- Longevity and Preventive Health – By optimizing how the body ages, patients can maintain higher energy, mobility, and quality of life over time.- Minimally Invasive Options – Many regenerative treatments offer alternatives to surgery with shorter recovery times.A Leader in Longevity and Preventive MedicineDr. Charles Guglin brings more than 35 years of medical experience to the forefront of regenerative and age management medicine. A board-certified surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), he previously served as Chief of Surgery and President of Medical Staff, earning a reputation for clinical excellence and leadership.After nearly three decades in general surgery, Dr. Guglin recognized a critical gap in healthcare: the lack of focus on prevention. This realization led him to found HyperFit MD, a practice dedicated to helping patients avoid chronic disease and optimize long-term health through proactive, data-driven care.His approach integrates:- Advanced Diagnostics – Including genetic testing, biomarker analysis, and comprehensive metabolic screening to detect risks before symptoms appear.- Innovative Therapies – Such as hormone optimization, metabolic treatments, performance-based nutrition, and regenerative interventions.- Evidence-Based Longevity Medicine – Grounded in the latest scientific research and clinical advancements.Dr. Guglin earned his undergraduate degree from SUNY Albany and his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is also a faculty member of the Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG), where he contributes to the education and advancement of physicians in this rapidly evolving field.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Guglin is a sought-after speaker, educator, and media contributor on the future of longevity medicine, regularly sharing insights through conferences, radio programming, and public appearances.Bringing the Future of Medicine to ConnecticutWith the expansion of HyperFit MD’s regenerative services in Connecticut, patients now have local access to treatments that were once limited to specialized centers in major metropolitan areas.“Our mission is simple,” Dr. Guglin added. “We want to empower patients to take control of their health, extend their vitality, and live better, longer lives. You shouldn’t have to leave your state to receive the most advanced care available.”About HyperFit MDHyperFit MD is a premier medical practice focused on age management, preventive medicine, and performance optimization. By combining advanced diagnostics with innovative therapies, HyperFit MD helps patients detect risks early, prevent disease, and achieve optimal health at every stage of life.

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