Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic by Jawan Ayer MD Launches Full Aesthetic Device Suite in Tampa

Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD with the clinic's full aesthetic device suite, the Candela GentleMax Pro, Candela Glace, Candela Matrix Pro and INDIBA Radiofrequency System, now available at Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic in Tampa, FL.

Physician-led practice adds Candela GentleMax Pro, Glacé and Matrix Pro alongside INDIBA Radiofrequency, expanding non-surgical aesthetic and wellness care.

These four devices allow us to offer personalized, physician-directed aesthetic and wellness care that complements the metabolic and medical work we are already doing with our patients.” — Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic by Jawan Ayer MD has launched a comprehensive aesthetic treatment program featuring four medical devices: the Candela GentleMax Pro, the Candela Glacé, the Candela Matrix Pro and the INDIBA Radiofrequency system. The addition positions the Tampa practice as one of the few physician-led clinics in the region offering a full suite of non-surgical laser, resurfacing, skin renewal and radiofrequency treatments under one roof, especially inclusive to patients of color.The GentleMax Pro by Candela Medical combines two laser wavelengths in a single device, a 755 nm Alexandrite laser and a 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser, enabling treatment across a broad range of skin tones and conditions including hair reduction, pigmented lesions, vascular lesions and skin rejuvenation. The Candela Glacé provides a multi-step hydrodermabrasion experience combining advanced exfoliation, serum infusion, cupping massage and LED therapy to purify, hydrate and illuminate the skin with no downtime. The Candela Matrix Pro is a complete skin renewal platform combining RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing and bulk heating to address skin laxity, fine lines, uneven tone and volume loss across all skin tones, making it safe for all patients including those of color. The INDIBA Radiofrequency system delivers non-invasive physiotherapy and cellular rejuvenation treatments ideal for pain management, physical recovery, body contouring, skin tightening and full-body aesthetic care by stimulating the body's natural healing processes from the inside out with zero downtime. All four medical devices are suitable for use on acne-prone skin and can be used to address acne-related skin concerns as part of a personalized treatment plan.Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic accepts most major insurance plans for medical weight loss, obesity medicine and integrative medicine services. Aesthetic treatments are available on a cash-pay basis and are not covered by insurance."At Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic, we have always believed that true health includes feeling confident in your own skin," said Jawan Ayer, MD, board-certified physician in internal medicine, obesity medicine and integrative medicine. "These four devices allow us to offer personalized, physician-directed aesthetic and wellness care that complements the metabolic and medical work we are already doing with our patients."All treatments are available now and are suitable for all skin types and tones. To schedule a consultation call (813) 910-8700.About Florida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic by Jawan Ayer MDFlorida Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic is a physician-led practice in Tampa, Fla., specializing in integrative medicine, obesity medicine and advanced aesthetic treatments. Founded by Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD, the clinic takes a whole-person approach to weight loss, metabolic health and body confidence, helping patients achieve lasting results through personalized, evidence-based care. Learn more at floridaweightlossandwellness.com.

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