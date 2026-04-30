Skin Luxe Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Lake Charles, LA

A patient receives a Nordlys® IPL treatment at Skin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics in Lake Charles, LA, using advanced Selective Waveband Technology (SWT®) to target redness, pigmentation, and overall skin rejuvenation.

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

With the Nordlys system, we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology.” — Amber Mabile, founder of Skin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics , a premier medical aesthetics practice in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlyssystem by Candela, a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments . The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly-targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures.“With the Nordlys system , we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology,” said Amber Mabile, founder of Skin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics. “This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments, from acne treatment, pigmentation correction, redness reduction (including rosacea), to skin resurfacing and hair removal, all with excellent patient comfort and proven results.”What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and Handpieces:-SWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.-Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser:Treats vascular lesions such as leg veins, venous lakes, and port wine stains. Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Offers shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime, and reduces pigmentation (1940). The 1940 laser has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to improve skin health. These lasers are great for improving overall skin texture and tone.-Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)Treatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Skin Luxe:-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebrities“Our patients want results without having to take time off work or disrupt their routine,” said Amber Mabile, Founder of Skin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics. “Nordlys helps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work - leaving glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier skin.”About Skin Luxe Boutique AestheticsSkin Luxe Boutique Aesthetics is a top-rated medical aesthetics clinic located in Lake Charles, LA, offering a wide range of cosmetic laser treatments, skin rejuvenation services, and non-surgical anti-aging solutions. Led by certified laser tech, advanced skin therapist, and skin confidence advocate, Amber Mabile, the practice is committed to delivering personalized care using the latest technologies in a welcoming and professional environment.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Skin Luxe, or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit skinluxemedspa.com or call (337) 526-6673.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.