Proxim Introduces GX60 Multi-Gigabit Outdoor Wireless Platform

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New 60 GHz solution delivers up to 2 Gbps connectivity without the cost of fiber infrastructure

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proxim Wireless today announced the Proxim GX60, a new outdoor multi-gigabit wireless platform designed to deliver high-performance connectivity for video surveillance networks, intelligent transportation systems, enterprise campuses, and education environments.Operating in the unlicensed 60 GHz band (57–71 GHz), the GX60 provides up to 2 Gbps throughput and supports both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint deployments. The platform enables network operators to extend high-capacity connectivity in environments where fiber deployment is costly, complex, or impractical.“Demand for high-capacity connectivity continues to grow, but deploying fiber is not always practical or cost-effective,” said Fred Huey, CEO of Proxim Wireless. “The GX60 gives network operators a flexible way to deliver multi-gigabit performance using the unlicensed 60 GHz spectrum, enabling faster deployment and expanding broadband access in a wide range of environments.”The GX60 includes an integrated 90° beam-forming antenna, allowing for simplified installation and alignment. Optional antenna kits can be used to convert the platform into a highly directional solution for longer-distance links and targeted deployments.Designed for rapid deployment and reliable performance, the GX60 provides a flexible solution for a variety of applications including wireless backhaul, enterprise campus connectivity, and high-capacity last-mile access.“The GX60 was designed to simplify high-capacity wireless deployments,” said Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless. “With an integrated 90-degree beam-forming antenna and support for both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint configurations, the platform gives operators the flexibility to deploy multi-gigabit connectivity quickly and efficiently.”About Proxim WirelessProxim Wireless provides high-performance wireless networking solutions for service providers, enterprises, and industrial markets worldwide. Proxim’s portfolio enables reliable broadband connectivity across licensed and unlicensed spectrum for applications ranging from wireless backhaul to industrial networking.Media Contact:Dael BartlettVP Product Marketingdbartlett@proxim.comProxim Wireless Corporation

Introducing The Proxim GX60

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