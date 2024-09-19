Nisi Gratia to distribute Proxim Wireless outdoor solutions in Southern Africa

Proxim Logo Proxim Wireless Signs Nisi Gratia

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proxim Wireless a global leader in advanced wireless broadband and WIFI solutions announce a strategic distribution partnership with Nisi Gratia, a premier value-added wireless distributor with a focus on high-end industrial solutions.This partnership aims to tap into the growing opportunities in the outdoor wireless market by combining Nisi Gratia's regional expertise in Southern Africa with the rugged outdoor Proxim Wireless portfolio of Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint products. Nisi Gratia is known for their proactive approach in the Southern African market and focuses on delivering high-quality wireless solutions across multiple market segments. Adding Proxim Wireless products to their portfolio enables Nisi Gratia to provide customers with a deeper set of solutions to meet the unique demands of these sectors. Proxim products are now available for purchase and are featured on the Nisi Gratia web site: https://nisigratia.com Simon Snowdon, EMEA Sales Director for Proxim Wireless said: “Our agreement with Nisi Gratia is a positive development for our existing partners and new partners looking to improve their customer solutions in the region. The outdoor wireless market is growing rapidly and with the introduction of the Proxim product line which includes the new high-capacity Stratum series, Nisi Gratia now have the tools to enable new growth in this market.”Jean Schroder, CEO at Nisi Gratia added that: “We are delighted to add Proxim’s range of products to our current portfolio. Proxim has been recognized as a wireless leader for the last 40 years and with the introduction of their innovative next generation Stratum series, we can now offer great value and functionality for our customer solutions.”About Nisi GratiaNisi Gratia Limited is a long-established value-added distributor focused on engineering progressive wireless communication solutions for Africa. Nisi Gratia specialize in providing robust, reliable connectivity for industrial sectors such as the mining sector, providing expertise and dedication to service excellence to enable businesses to stay connected in even the most challenging environmentsAbout Proxim WirelessProxim Wireless is a global leader in advanced wireless broadband and WIFI solutions and creates high performance and high availability communications products focused on outdoor applications. For more than 40 years Proxim has pioneered wireless technologies to meet the communication needs of industries, government agencies and communication companies around the globe.For more information, visit https://proxim.com

