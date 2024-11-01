Proxim Wireless, a worldwide frontrunner in advanced wireless broadband and WiFi solutions, introduce the Stratum X3

Introducing the Stratum X3

The Stratum X3 is a MIMO 2x2 wireless point-to-point Ethernet backhaul solution operating in the 5GHz and 6GHz frequency bands.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stratum X3 joins the Stratum X5 as the newest member of our Stratum outdoor wireless family. Sharing a similar core design with the MIMO 4x4 Stratum X5, the Stratum X3 is specifically crafted to meet our customers' demand for an affordable High Efficiency MIMO 2x2 solution.With data speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps, the Stratum X3 marks a substantial enhancement over previous generation MIMO 2x2 products. The High-Efficiency Stratum family benefits from more advanced encoding techniques and incorporates Proxim's latest version of the highly efficient Wireless Outdoor Router Protocol (WORP). This guarantees that the Stratum Series provides both efficient and highly secure over-the-air packet transmission.Similar to the Stratum X5, the Stratum X3 offers models that function in both the 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands. The introduction of 6 GHz models provides substantial flexibility for network designers aiming to enhance performance in areas where the 5 GHz spectrum is heavily crowded. Furthermore, Proxim ClearConnect, a key component of our WORPprotocol, offers advanced interference mitigation, allowing both 5 GHz and 6 GHz models to perform reliably even in these congested environments.Models operating at 6 GHz are available in numerous regions globally today, and they will become accessible to the North American market in early 2025.Stratum family products are engineered to endure extreme weather and embody the durability of Proxim’s previous models. With an IP67 rating, these products have demonstrated their ability to function effectively in the most challenging environments for years. They boast all-metal enclosures, are built to handle extreme temperatures, and offer lasting resistance to high winds and salty conditions.“One benefit of the Stratum family compared to earlier models is the integration of internal performance improvements along with next-generation High Efficiency wireless technology. This is excellent news for customers and installers who are already acquainted with our reliable Tsunami MIMO 2x2 10100 Series, making the enhanced Stratum X3 a sensible option when designing new networks.” – Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless.To learn more about the Stratum X3, and the Stratum X5 visit https://proxim.com

Overview of the Stratum X3 and Stratum X5

