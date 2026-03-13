McPherson Industrial Power Rates 41% Below National Average, New Data Shows

MCPHERSON, KS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New national utility data confirms that McPherson, Kansas continues to offer one of the most competitive industrial electricity rates in the country, providing significant operating cost advantages for manufacturers and other energy-intensive industries.In 2024, the McPherson Board of Public Utilities (BPU) reported an average industrial electric rate of 5.2 cents per kilowatt-hour (¢/kWh).According to the American Public Power Association’s Average Revenue per Kilowatt-Hour, 2024 report - based on data submitted to the U.S. Energy Information Administration- the average industrial public power rate across reporting states is approximately 8.8¢/kWh.That places McPherson’s industrial electric rate roughly 41 percent below the national benchmark.For manufacturers and other high-energy-use industries, the difference can translate into significant annual savings. For example, a facility using 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually could save approximately $360,000 per year compared to the national average industrial rate.Competitive electricity costs are especially important for industries such as plastics manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical production, agricultural equipment manufacturing and other energy-intensive operations where power is a major operating expense.“For manufacturers and electric-intensive operations, stable and affordable power is a foundational part of long-term planning,” said Kasi Morales, Executive Director of the McPherson Industrial Development Company . “McPherson’s industrial rate provides companies with significant long-term cost advantages while reinforcing Kansas’ reputation for affordable energy.”The McPherson Board of Public Utilities is a community-owned electric utility serving local residential, commercial and industrial customers.“As a community-owned utility, our responsibility is to our customers and our community,” said Josh Bedel, General Manager of the McPherson Board of Public Utilities. “We are proud to contribute to Kansas’ competitive energy environment while maintaining reliability and investing in infrastructure that supports future growth.”For manufacturers and businesses evaluating expansion or relocation opportunities, competitive and predictable energy costs remain a critical factor in long-term operational planning.With its combination of competitive electric rates, reliable infrastructure and a strong manufacturing base, McPherson continues to position itself as an attractive location for companies seeking long-term operational stability and growth.Companies interested in learning more about industrial opportunities in McPherson can visit www.McPhersonIndustry.com ###About McPherson Industrial Development Company (MIDC)The McPherson Industrial Development Company (MIDC) is the lead economic development organization for McPherson, Kansas. Founded in 1959, MIDC works with the City of McPherson, McPherson County and the McPherson Board of Public Utilities to support business recruitment, industrial expansion and workforce development. The organization has helped guide the development of six industrial parks and continues to advance initiatives that strengthen McPherson’s manufacturing economy and long-term competitiveness. Learn more at www.mcphersonindustry.com

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