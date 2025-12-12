McPherson Homebuyer Incentive Offers $5,000 Toward Closing Costs

The City of McPherson is offering $5,000 in direct financial assistance to help new residents with closing costs.

MCPHERSON, KS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of McPherson has approved updates to its Homebuyer Incentive Program, offering $5,000 in direct financial assistance to help new residents with closing costs. The changes are designed to make homeownership more accessible while supporting workforce and population growth within the city.Program UpdatesFirst launched in 2018 as an employer-matching initiative, the program has been simplified to provide direct city assistance. Applicants can now apply independently and receive $5,000 at closing to use toward down payment or closing costs.“The money is very useful for that and will get people into homes — it’s money they don’t have to come up with out of pocket,” said Julie Wenthe of Sheets-Adams Realtors.Wenthe noted that programs like this can make homes more affordable and strengthen the community overall. “Offering people grants to those who are coming into McPherson — it’s going to help our community, I feel,” she said.Who Can ApplyApplicants must not have owned a home within McPherson city limits for at least the past 36 months prior to applying. The city has allocated $50,000 annually for the incentive on a first-come, first-served basis, with flexibility to adjust based on program demand.“So you may have come here on an entry-level job or as a new teacher... and were renting, now you have the opportunity to buy,” Mayor Tom Brown said.Complementary Housing ProgramsIn addition to the direct $5,000 homebuyer incentive, the City of McPherson offers two other significant housing-support initiatives:• MIH Grant: Under the Moderate Income Housing Grant program, the city is partnering with a builder to construct moderately priced homes and offers up to $25,000 towards the down payment for eligible buyers — plus additional city contributions — as part of a broader $282,890 grant commitment.• NCHIP: The New Construction Homebuyer Incentive Program encourages the construction of new homes, homeownership and local tax-base growth. Through NCHIP, buyers of new construction homes may receive additional down-payment help and tax-rebate incentives over several years.“These programs work together to strengthen McPherson’s housing market and make it easier for residents to find homes that fit their needs,” said Kasi Morales, Executive Director of McPherson Industrial Development Company. “From new construction to moderate-income housing, McPherson offers a range of attractive options for people who want to live and invest here.”These programs underscore the city's comprehensive housing strategy — making homeownership attainable, supporting new-build activity, and strengthening McPherson’s housing market.Together, McPherson’s housing incentives create multiple pathways for homeownership — from closing cost assistance to new construction rebates — helping more residents make McPherson home.For full program details and application information, visit GoMcPherson.com or contact the City of McPherson.About Go McPhersonGo McPherson is the community’s economic-development initiative, dedicated to promoting McPherson, Kansas, as a vibrant place to live, work and grow. Through strategic partnerships with local business, education and government, Go McPherson supports workforce development, business expansion and community-building efforts. Learn more at GoMcPherson.com.

