Kansans Are Leveling Up: Community and Technical College Enrollment Outpaces Neighboring States

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas is outpacing other states in community and technical college enrollment, marking a major turnaround in workforce training and adult education. According to the Kansas Board of Regents, community college enrollment rose 5.3% and technical college enrollment jumped 11% from 2023 to 2025—higher than the national average increase of 5.1% and well above neighboring states such as Missouri (-4.83%) and Oklahoma (+3.17%), according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.State leaders attribute part of this growth to Level Up Kansas, a free, statewide resource funded by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The program launched in July 2023 and helps adults find affordable education and training for high-demand jobs in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, information technology, and skilled trades.“We meet people where they are,” said DeeDee Coppoc, a Level Up Kansas Navigator. “Whether someone hasn’t been in school for years or is looking to switch careers, we help them find the right path and stay on track.”Helping Kansans Reconnect to OpportunityLevel Up Kansas provides one-on-one support for adults seeking to advance or change careers, often removing barriers that prevent enrollment. Navigators guide Kansans through the process of identifying programs, applying for financial aid, and connecting with training opportunities.A Wichita resident currently pursuing a cybersecurity certificate shared:“I never thought I could change my career path, but Level Up Kansas has offered me tremendous help and support for my schooling. I’m grateful to the staff with all my heart for the encouragement.”Measurable Impact on Kansas’ WorkforceSince its launch, Level Up Kansas has connected more than 15,000 Kansans with education and training programs statewide.Strengthening Communities and the EconomyPrograms like Level Up Kansas are helping reverse a long-term decline in adult education enrollment and filling critical workforce shortages. While neighboring states continue to face stagnant or declining enrollment, Kansas’ coordinated approach is demonstrating that when guidance and opportunity align, people—and communities—thrive.Learn more about how Level Up Kansas is helping Kansans take the next step at www.levelupks.com ###About Level Up KansasLevel Up Kansas connects Kansans with education and training programs that lead to in-demand careers. Through one-on-one guidance, Navigators help individuals find the right fit—whether that’s a community or technical college, on-the-job training, or an apprenticeship—and support them in overcoming barriers and staying on track toward success.Notes to Editors:• Enrollment Report (2025). Kansas Board of Regents.• Kansas Higher Education Statistics, “Enrollment by Headcount and Full-Time Equivalency” (2025). Kansas Board of Regents.• Total Enrollments Continuing Growth, Fig. 1.1-1.2 (2025). National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.• Current Term Enrollment Estimates, “States and Regions” (2025). National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

