C&M Executive returns to Miami Open with new strategic initiative

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After what was considered a highly successful experience in 2025, C&M Executive — a leading cloud telephony provider in Latin America — is returning to the Miami Open in 2026 to repeat and expand its international relationship-building strategy.On March 23, the company will host two exclusive gatherings for invited guests — one in the morning and another in the evening — bringing together executives, partners and business leaders in a private suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.The initiative is part of the company’s plan to consolidate its presence in the North American market, strengthening strategic connections and expanding international business opportunities.In addition to participating in industry trade shows and forums, C&M Executive also promotes relationship-building events at major sports experiences. Last weekend, for example, the company invited guests to attend a Porsche Cup race at Interlagos in São Paulo. In 2025, the company also gathered executives at TopGolf Monterrey in Mexico, reinforcing its networking strategy in experiential environments.Experience and ResultsIn 2025, the initiative generated valuable networking opportunities, new business connections and increased institutional visibility for the brand in the United States. The decision to repeat the experience in 2026 reinforces C&M Executive’s commitment to a consistent international expansion strategy.“The Miami Open offers a unique environment for relationship-building and strategic exchange. The results we achieved in 2025 encouraged us to expand our presence in 2026,” says **Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive.By once again participating in one of the most relevant tournaments on the global tennis circuit, the company reinforces its vision for international growth and the strengthening of global partnerships.SERVICEEvent: Miami Open 2026C&M Executive gathering: March 23, 2026 (morning and evening)Location: Hard Rock StadiumCity: MiamiOfficial website: https://www.miamiopen.com About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2002, C&M Executive is a Brazilian company specialized in cloud-based corporate communications and IT support. Recognized for its innovation and service quality, it has become one of the main partners of GoTo in Latin America and is part of the C&M Group alongside Vocom, one of the most comprehensive cloud telephony platforms in the market. With operations in Brazil, the United States and Mexico, C&M serves companies of all sizes, including DASA, Dolce & Gabbana, Smart Fit, Unimed, Avenue and Cultura Inglesa.Under the leadership of Emerson Carrijo (CEO) and Leandro Motta (COO), the company continues to expand its international presence while reinforcing its commitment to connecting companies and markets through technology, trust and excellence. More information is available on the company’s website www.cemexecutive.com

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