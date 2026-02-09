C&M Executive expands use of conversational AI to improve Customer Experience

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&M Executive has expanded its use of conversational artificial intelligence to make customer service more efficient, fluid, and focused on user experience. The initiative follows the evolution of AI technologies applied to communication and responds to the growing demand for more natural and effective interactions.For many years, automated service systems were associated with rigid responses and frustrating experiences. Research by PwC indicates that more than 80% of consumers abandon an interaction when it becomes frustrating at an early stage, reinforcing the need for more intelligent and contextual service models.With recent advances in AI, this scenario has begun to change. According to McKinsey, companies that adopt conversational AI in a mature way can reduce by up to 30% the volume of interactions that require human intervention, without negatively impacting customer satisfaction. This evolution is driven by systems capable of understanding context and conducting more natural dialogues.“When the conversation is well structured, customers often don’t even realize they are interacting with AI,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive. “The focus shifts away from the technology itself and toward clarity, agility, and the ability to understand customer needs from the very first contact.”This model has a direct impact on operational efficiency. A Salesforce study shows that 73% of consumers expect companies to understand their needs during the first interaction. By identifying the reason for contact, collecting essential information, and resolving simple requests, AI reduces friction and accelerates the customer journey.Internally, the gains are also significant. According to Harvard Business Review, up to 40% of customer service teams’ time is spent simply trying to understand customer demands before resolving them. With structured triage from the first contact, teams can operate more strategically, focusing on more complex cases.Expanding the use of conversational AI also reinforces the perception of availability. Continuous, 24/7 service — now a basic expectation — no longer feels impersonal when conversations are natural. IBM points out that companies using well-trained AI in customer service increase first-contact resolution rates and reduce customer churn.Beyond efficiency, consistency in interactions helps build trust. Data organized from the very first contact — such as request reasons, recurrence, and behavioral patterns — turns customer service into a strategic source of intelligence. McKinsey estimates that the intelligent use of this information can increase operational profitability by up to 20%.For C&M Executive, the advancement goes beyond technology. “When AI properly handles initial conversations, people gain space to think, decide, and build relationships,” Carrijo concludes. “Productivity and profitability become a direct consequence of a well-designed experience from the first interaction.”

